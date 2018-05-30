DowDuPont CEO Ed Breen to Present at Sanford Bernstein Conference May 31

News provided by

DowDuPont

11:09 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) announced today that Ed Breen, CEO of DowDuPont, will present at the Sanford Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 9 a.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Mr. Breen will participate in a fireside chat and DowDuPont invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay also will be available on the company's website within 24 hours following the webcast.

About DowDuPont
DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dowdupont-ceo-ed-breen-to-present-at-sanford-bernstein-conference-may-31-300656563.html

SOURCE DowDuPont

Related Links

http://www.dow-dupont.com

Also from this source

May 16, 2018, 14:30 ET Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and...

May 16, 2018, 08:00 ET Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

DowDuPont CEO Ed Breen to Present at Sanford Bernstein Conference May 31

News provided by

DowDuPont

11:09 ET