Dowling & Yahnke CEO Ranked Top 20 On Barron's 2019 "Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, currently managing approximately $4 billion of assets for more than 1,000 clients, is proud to announce that Dale Yahnke, CFA, CFP®, has been named to Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors.

The September 16, 2019, issue is the financial magazine's thirteenth annual ranking of top independent advisors. Dale Yahnke is one of only nine advisors who have been included on this list since inception. Having been a part of this distinguished list for over ten years, Dale has been inducted to the Barron's Hall of Fame. In addition, Dowling & Yahnke remains the highest ranked San Diego-based firm on this nation-wide list.

"We started the firm in 1991 with the thought that there was better way to give transparent, impartial, and ethical financial advice," said Dale Yahnke. "From the start, we wanted to stress our education so clients knew they could trust us with their life savings. Fast forward 28 years, and we have a team of 20 CFP®s and 12 CFAs. It's an honor to be recognized by Barron's. This recognition is truly a reflection of the highly talented individuals on our team."

Dale, a native San Diegan who lives in Carmel Valley with his wife and two daughters, is actively committed to the San Diego community, the investment advisory industry, and his baseball card collection.

About Dowling & Yahnke, LLC

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective ﬁnancial planning advice and investment management services designed for the ﬁnancial health of its clients. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management.

Disclosures from Barron's: The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

Additional disclosures: Barron's requested Dowling & Yahnke to apply for the ranking. The information for the ranking was compiled by the advisor and may or may not be verified by Barron's. It is unknown as to the number of applicants considered for the ranking and the percentage of applicants that made the ranking. The award should not be viewed as representative of any one client's experience and should not be taken as an indication of performance by Dowling & Yahnke and any of its clients. While Dowling & Yahnke did not pay a fee to apply for the award, the firm does purchase goods or services from the publisher of the award (such as subscriptions to the publication, reprints of the ranking, and payment to be included in other Barron's-published lists).

