Down Syndrome Association of Toronto Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Frances Marinic-Jaffer, President of the Board of Directors, Down Syndrome Association of Toronto (DSAT) and her team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market.

The Down Syndrome Association of Toronto ("DSAT") is a non-profit registered charitable organization established in 1987, consisting of passionate volunteer parents, siblings, friends and citizens who are devoted to improving the potential of people with Down syndrome. DSAT is a proud leader for raising awareness, equality, and opportunity for people with Down syndrome.

