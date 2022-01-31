Down4sound Announces Launch of New Product; BASSBX G01 Bluetooth Speaker

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest and fastest-growing US-based car audio SPL suppliers, Down4sound, has recently announced the launch of its new innovative wireless Bluetooth speaker for 2022, "Down4sound BASSBX G01 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker."

Product Developer and Chief of Marketing at Down4sound. Mr. Jacob Scott said, "Our new BASSBX G01 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is simply a focused sound that is for the performance audio bass-heavy enthusiasts. This innovative product is a typical representation of our brand's commitments to constantly offer the best and most favorable but high-performance wireless devices to all our customers. If you wanna JAM and hear the BASS, this is THEE simple, yet effective, portable Bluetooth speaker you want. I must emphasize the fact that we pride ourselves in ensuring a unique customer experience, bringing innovative wireless fun to them, hundreds of hours, and the love of audio has instilled the creation of this product."

This portable Bluetooth speaker is 40 WATTS RMS, which is a ton of power for a portable Bluetooth speaker, placing it ahead of other products in the marketplace at this price. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, which provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range, while its long-lasting battery lasts up to 7 - 8 hours under heavy use. The BASSBX G01 also features shock-absorbing rubber feet and soft-touch rubber buttons.

Besides, the portable Bluetooth speaker also features a weather-resistant design, making it an on-the-go Bluetooth speaker: no more worrying about rain or spills while on an outdoor adventure.

The Bluetooth Speaker is available in different colors; red, grey, blue, and black.

The Down4sound BASSBX G01 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is presently available for purchase at https://www.down4soundshop.com/brands/down4sound/bluetooth-speakers/

This portable Bluetooth speaker, which is presently available in different colors for purchase on its website since January 24, 2022, is designed to provide audio music lovers, especially active young people aged between 19 - 45 who are into automotive with a speaker that delivers incredible sound with enhanced bass, wireless on the go stereo.

Down4sound is giving them away to celebrate the release of the BASSBX G01 on FACEBOOK, its free to enter here: https://fb.watch/aPAtW1vylR/

