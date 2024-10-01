Downey Ridge Environmental ("Greasezilla") and bp Enter into a Strategic and Financial Agreement to Transform Brown Grease Waste into Biofuels

LANSING, W.Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Downey Ridge Environmental Company ("Greasezilla") and bp announce a groundbreaking agreement that will enable the capture and extraction of brown grease waste as a feedstock for biofuel production, marking a step forward in sustainable energy production. As part of the agreement, bp will finance the expansion of Greasezilla's production facilities to support the delivery of brown grease feedstock to the market, aimed at furthering the renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) markets.

Transforming Waste into Energy

Greasezilla's industry-leading technology extracts nearly pure brown grease from grease trap waste and refines it into biofuel feedstock. This can play a pivotal role in the future development of a nationwide platform to manage fats, oils, and grease (FOG), waste material derived from commercial kitchens and commodity processing that has typically been incinerated or landfilled until now. Brown grease poses a costly challenge for many cities nationwide, as its disposal is both expensive and complex.

This push to fund up to 40 new FOG receiving stations, with up to $5m per site, using proprietary Greasezilla technology will make a meaningful difference in capturing and converting this waste material into a valuable commodity that is covered by the Jacobsen price reporting as feedstock for biofuel production, such as RD and SAF.

Diverting Waste from Landfills

Grease trap waste is most commonly disposed of in landfills, where it releases methane into the air. Combined with rainwater, it seeps down over buried wastes, leaching or drawing out their chemicals and toxic constituents. This leachate can contaminate surrounding soils and aquifers.

From a solid waste perspective, Greasezilla's innovative process mitigates the environmental impact of grease trap waste disposal. This diversion also helps alleviate landfill overcapacity and cost problems. According to a 2023 report from the Environmental Research and Education Foundation (EREF), costs from overcapacity helped bump up U.S. landfill tipping fees in 2022, anywhere from 2% in the southeast to 29% in the south-central region.

Mutual Benefits and Shared Goals

Greasezilla's specialized technology and bp's biofuel production capabilities create a synergy of complementary expertise that enhances efficiency and quality, while helping both companies progress their sustainability goals through innovative energy solutions.

While promoting environmental stewardship, Greasezilla benefits from bp's global network, enabling wider biofuel distribution, while bp expands its access to lower carbon feedstock to help meet growing SAF demand.

Investment and Future Plans

bp's initial investment supports the scaling of Greasezilla's operations and integration into bp's competitively positioned supply chain. Any subsequent phases would be expected to focus on expanding production capacity and further developing the technology to maximize efficiency and environmental benefits.

Nigel Dunn, Senior Vice president, biofuels growth at bp, sums it up. "Bioenergy is one of bp's transition growth engines and we aim to increase our production of biofuels like SAF. Working with Greasezilla and their innovative technology helps provide the low carbon feedstock for processing in our refineries and meets the biofuels needs our customers increasingly want."

Greasezilla President Ron Crosier agrees. "We've sought an ally in energy who shares our commitment to the environment, and our vision for developing Greasezilla. bp's vision aligns with ours, and we couldn't be more pleased."

About Downey Ridge Environmental (Greasezilla)

Downey Ridge Environmental is an industry innovator in waste-to-energy technology, specializing in the conversion of brown grease into advanced biofuel. Their environmentally friendly process offers a sustainable solution to waste management and energy production.

About Brown Grease

Inside a wastewater stream, grease trap waste congeals and collects inside municipal and industrial sanitary collection and treatment system infrastructure. With growing populations and stagnant or shrinking budgets, many municipal public works departments and wastewater treatment plants can't keep up with FOG-related cleaning and maintenance.

In these ways, Greasezilla technology is both helping to remove critical impediments to more effective solid and liquid waste management, while contributing to the production of biofuels.

