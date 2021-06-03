Downhole Tools Market to grow by USD 12.68 billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with Aker Solutions ASA and Archer Ltd.|Technavio

The downhole tools market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Market Segmentation by Application:

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the passenger vehicles segment in 2020. The segment is driven by factors such as the increase in crude oil extraction owing to the growing popularity of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques which increases the demand for drilling, which in turn leads to the growth of the global downhole tools market. The growth of the market segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

North America held the largest market share of 46% in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the rise in the exploration and drilling of shale formations. The US is a key market for downhole tools in North America.

Major Three Downhole Tools Market Participants:

Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA offers downhole tools for oilfields

Archer Ltd.

Archer Ltd. offer downhole tools for offshores.



Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip Inc. offer downhole tools for offshores subsea projects.

Key market dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources

Growing popularity of offshore field operations

Discovery of new oilfields and refineries

Market Challenges:

Volatility in crude oil prices

Increasing investments in renewable energy

Environmental risks and strict government regulations

Downhole Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist downhole tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the downhole tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the downhole tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of downhole tools market vendors

