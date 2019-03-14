Download Fairness Coalition Applauds Introduction of the Digital Goods and Services Tax Fairness Act in the U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Whitehorn, Executive Director of the Download Fairness Coalition, today released the following statement in response to the introduction of the Digital Goods and Services Tax Fairness Act:

"On behalf of the Download Fairness Coalition, we congratulate Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Congressmen Steve Cohen (D-TN) and John Ratcliffe (R-TX) on the introduction of the Digital Goods and Services Tax Fairness Act (S. 765 and H.R. 1725). The bill has now been introduced in both the House and Senate, bringing us one step closer to protecting millions of internet users from being charged duplicative taxes as they engage in digital commerce.

Digital goods and services are a vital part of the American economy. Approximately 89 percent of Americans use the internet for personal and business use. By 2020, mobile applications alone will account for $189 billion in revenue globally. Hundreds of billions of applications, e-books, songs, and films have been sold, downloaded, and streamed, and the numbers are only increasing. Over 178 billion applications were downloaded in 2017, and, in the same year, there were approximately 618.1 billion on-demand music streams.

This legislation will help ensure the digital economy continues to thrive by providing consumers and states with certainty regarding a framework to tax digital products, should a state choose to do so, in a fair manner.

This legislation is a critical step to protect this young, vital sector of the economy and its consumers. We look forward to working with the sponsors and other Members to secure passage of this important legislation this Congress."

About The Download Fairness Coalition

The Download Fairness Coalition is an organization that educates policymakers about the benefits of the digital economy. The organization is committed to policies that increase access to digital goods and services for all consumers. As an organization formed within the meaning of section 501(c)(4), contributions to the organization are not tax deductible as a charitable contribution for federal income tax purposes.

