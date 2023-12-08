Download FREE Celebrity Chef Holiday Cookbook, Feeding America and Milo's Tea Will Provide Up to 1 Million Meals This Holiday Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea, a family-owned business with a commitment to putting people first, is teaming up with Feeding America and Celebrity Chef Katie Lee Biegel, to share recipes and meals together this holiday season. For each download of the new Share the Joy cookbook, Milo's will donate 1 meal* to someone in need through the Feeding America network of food banks nationwide, up to 1 million meals.

Consumers will find delicious recipes including Katie's Sweet Tea Brined Oven Fried Chicken and more at drinkmilos.com/sharethejoy.

Celebrity partner, Katie Lee Biegel, and Milo’s Tea CEO, Tricia Wallwork, volunteer their time together to help pack 420 boxes to be distributed throughout New York City’s five boroughs this holiday season. Credit: Julie Florio
Author of the best-selling cookbook The Comfort Table (Simon Spotlight Entertainment, 2008), Lee Biegel's broad culinary experience ranges from hosting the first season of Bravo's hit reality series Top Chef to writing culinary and lifestyle features for an array of magazines. She has served as a food and lifestyle contributor for The Early Show and appeared on Oprah, CBS Sunday Morning, The Talk, The Rachael Ray Show, The Nate Berkus Show, and Iron Chef America.

"This is one of my favorite chicken recipes that I have ever made, and it couldn't be easier. Milo's Sweet Tea infuses the chicken with flavor and tenderizes it as well. With just a quick dip in some flour and spices, a little butter, and into the oven, this chicken becomes the crispiest, tastiest oven-fried chicken," says Katie Lee Biegel.

Milo's Day of Sharing Joy
To continue to give back, Milo's Tea hosted a Day of Sharing Joy on December 4th. Nearly one hundred Milo's Tea associates volunteered at local Feeding America partner food banks in New York City, Birmingham, Tulsa, Atlanta, and Dallas. Lee Biegel joined Milo's CEO Tricia Wallwork along with Milo's and Feeding America team members at Food Bank For New York City and gave a helping hand in packing and sorting food to distribute to New Yorkers. Overall, Milo's helped to organize and pack 59,310 pounds of food and distribute 20,551 individual meals across Feeding America partner food banks on December 4th.

"This cookbook and campaign serves as an extension of our family's core values," said Tricia Wallwork, Milo's Tea Company Chair & CEO. "Milo's started from a simple family recipe and a desire to share joy with the local community. Seventy-seven years later, we have expanded Milo's nationally, and it's time to share the joy everywhere we can. This holiday season, Milo's is proud to partner with Feeding America, not only to share the joy of Milo's Tea Company, but also to share the joy of the holidays with the people they serve."

For more information and to find Milo's Tea and Lemonade products near you, visit drinkmilos.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. Milo's Tea Company guarantees a minimum of 1,500,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $150,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from November 1, 2023October 31, 2024.

About Milo's Tea Company
Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women Owned Business crafting high-quality, freshly brewed iced tea for 77 years. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's teas and lemonades taste just like homemade because its family recipe includes only a few simple ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's is also committed to sustainability efforts, becoming a Platinum Certified Zero Waste manufacturer in 2020. To learn more about Milo's and find a store near you, visit www.drinkmilos.com.

About Feeding America
Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

