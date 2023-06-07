Downsizing Made Easy: Grasons Estate Sale Services Reimagines the Traditional Attic Sale

News provided by

Grasons Co.

07 Jun, 2023, 09:09 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Baby Boomer generation begins to downsize, Grasons, a leading nationwide estate sales and business liquidation service, is revolutionizing the industry with a modern, comprehensive approach to estate sales that far surpasses the antiquated concept of attic rummaging.

Downsizing often poses a daunting challenge: managing a lifetime of belongings. Grasons rises to this challenge by providing a professional, streamlined approach that transforms the process from a potential nightmare into a smoothly navigated transition.

"Today's estate sales are not just about selling old stuff. They're about providing a comprehensive solution for families transitioning to a new phase of life," said Simone Kelly, Grasons Founder, Brand President. "Our professional team is there every step of the way, offering advice on what items to keep for the sale, handling inventory management, pricing, marketing, and even providing post-sale clean-up services. We ensure all items are displayed attractively and safely for prospective buyers."

Beyond residential estate sales, Grasons is also at the forefront of providing essential business liquidation services. Their expertise in this area is invaluable for companies needing to downsize, restructure, or close their doors. Grasons handles the complex and often stressful process of liquidating business assets with professionalism and efficiency.

When working with Grasons, clients can expect a professional experience from start to finish. Initial consultations can be arranged within a week of the sale date, with the company preferring at least a two-week lead time. Grasons' comprehensive services are offered with no upfront cost, with fees taken from the sale's proceeds, thereby aligning the company's success directly with that of the client.

"Our team is experienced, knowledgeable, and passionate about what we do," Kelly added. "We understand the emotional and practical challenges our clients face when downsizing, and we're here to make the process easier."

Grasons is redefining the industry standard for estate sales, providing a modern and appealing solution for Baby Boomers and their families. As the needs of clients evolve, Grasons continues to innovate, ensuring its services meet the demands of a new era of estate sales and business liquidation.

Kelly's final piece of advice for those considering hiring an estate sale company. "Choose a company with a strong reputation, professional marketing, a legitimate website, and a team that is knowledgeable about estate sales. This will ensure a successful, stress-free experience and timely payment."

Grasons is part of the Evive Brands family providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. For more information on Grasons' estate sales and business liquidation services, visit https://www.grasons.com/.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.

