Downstream Processing Market Size Hit US$ 42,754 Mn by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global downstream processing market size is expected to hit around US$ 42,754 million by 2026.

The downstream processing market is anticipated to register a growth at a CAGR of above 13% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/912

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Downstream Processing Market (Product: Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers, and Consumables and Accessories; Techniques: Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation, Concentration, Purification by Chromatography, and Formulation; Application: Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production, and Vaccine Production) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026".

North America market is expected to dominate the global market due to high government spending on biopharmaceutical sector, along with presence of major players operating in this region. With the rising incidences of chronic diseases and government spending on development of present infrastructure in order to facilitate R&D activities are expected to support the regional growth. In addition, business development activities by major players through strategic merger and acquisitions in order to increase the customer base and expand product portfolio is expected to further support the market growth in this region.

The global downstream processing market is bifurcated in to product, techniques, application and region.

The Asia Pacific downstream processing market is expected to witness faster growth, owing to rising government expenditure on development of healthcare infrastructure. Increase in geriatric population and high patient pool suffering from various infection and diseases is resulting in major player inclination towards biopharma for development of novel vaccines and antibiotics. Government funding for various research institutes/organization for new drug discovery, enzyme production will further increase demand for downstream processing products thus supporting the market growth.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/downstream-processing-market

Major players inclination towards untapped market in developing countries will further support the regional market growth.

Government spending on development of healthcare sector, coupled with high investment by major players for development of new drug is major factors propelling the growth. Gradual increase in number of patients suffering from various chronic diseases and growing burden on the government related to mortality due to untreatable diseases is resulting in activities related to novel drug discovery from major pharmaceutical manufacturers. Downstream processing find wide applicability in discovery of various drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, etc.

In addition, rapid advancements in biotechnology industry and growing demand for biosynthetic products for secondary application in pharmaceutical industry is another factor expected to support the global market growth.

However, high cost associated to end product is a major factor hampering the global downstream processing market growth. In addition, lack of trained professional and stringent government regulation related to product approval are factor expected to hinder market growth.

Increase in investment by major players for development of fermentation and bioprocess technologies and government spending on advancements biopharmaceutical infrastructure will create new opportunities over the forecast period for market players. In addition, introduction of novel products by major players is expected further revenue support the growth to a certain extent.

Explore more Related Report, Click Here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/healthcare-and-pharmaceuticals

The global market is segmented into product, technique, application, and region. Among the product segment consumables and accessories is expected to account for high share. In the technique segment the purification by chromatography is expected to dominate the segment. The antibiotic production application segment as compared to other application segment will account for major revenue share in 2018.

Majors operating in the target market are General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., and Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, Repligen, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Corning Corporation, Ashai Kasei, Lonza Group Ltd, and Ferner PLC. Major player's inclination towards biopharmaceutical owing to better test results and high profit ratio is expected to increase the competition in the market. Increase in public-private partnerships for research and development of new enzymes and vaccines is expected to further increase the competition.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/912

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/912

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting