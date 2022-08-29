Downstream Processing Market Will Hit $51 Billion Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, by 2030, the worldwide downstream processing market is predicted to hit a $51.0 billion, growing from $21.1 billion in 2021 at a 10.3% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2030. This is owing to the expanding biotechnology sector, growing significance of contract manufacturing organizations, and burgeoning R&D investment in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Demand for Bioprocessing Innovation Driven by Commercial Success of Biopharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceutical is one of the industries with the highest potential for growth in the future. In the coming years, this industry is expected to rank among the top 10 revenue sources, according to several healthcare organizations. Therefore, businesses are working to strengthen their presence in this downstream processing market, to meet the growing demand for bio-based medications, which increases the accessibility of bio-drugs for clinical usage.

R&D for Bioprocessing Technologies Continues To Accelerate

High-resolution membrane systems have been widely used as a result of the rise in the R&D activities related to perfusion chromatography systems, high-throughput process development, improved bioprocess technologies, and continuous downstream processing systems for multicomponent separations.

Segmentation Analysis

The category of antibody production is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 10.9% till 2030, due to the growing requirement for monoclonal antibodies (mAb). This class of new-age molecules are used for pregnancy and diagnostic testing, cancer detection and immunotherapy, and viral disease treatment.

Based on product type, the chromatography systems category dominates the downstream processing market with a 37.5% revenue share. The development of the market is expected to be influenced by the continuous R&D aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of chromatography systems.

The category of solid–liquid separation is expected to see the fastest advance in the coming years owing to this technique's simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and better suitability for continuous-mode production.

Moreover, purification by chromatography holds the majority share of the market. To meet the regulatory standards, there is a strong need for ultra-pure biopharmaceutical products. As downstream purification is essential for enhancing product quality and purity, the demand for this purification method continues to grow.

Geographical Analysis

The APAC downstream processing market is predicted to advance at a 10.8% CAGR in the coming years. This can be ascribed to the growing R&D infrastructure, rising competitor investment, and increasing funding from the government.

North America leads the global market with a 32.4% revenue share. This is credited to the rapid increase in the investment for the development of bioprocess technologies, high cost of healthcare, expansion of the healthcare system, and existence of significant market participants in the region.

