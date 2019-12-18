Downtown Detroit-based MCCI Adds Talent to Fuel Growth

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCI (Mort Crim Communications, Inc.), an award-winning Detroit-based integrated marketing agency, has hired six professionals – and promoted three existing team members – to reflect its growing range of global, national and regional clientele. The new employees have a wide range of skills from messaging and marketing to digital targeting and web design.

"The new hires and promotions reflect continued market expansion for our 26-year-old firm – delivering unique creative, strategic and technical expertise to support about 50 world-class MCCI clients – while further positioning MCCI for even more growth in 2020," said Terrence Oprea, President and CEO. "Our client base is growing – and so are expectations. Clients today expect more strategy, more creative and more service from their marketing agency. So we've added team members in all these areas to keep us ahead of the growth curve."

MCCI's newest hires include:

Paul Perzyk, Content Director: Perzyk leads key messaging and content for all MCCI clients, crafting and shaping how our partners are seen in the public eye. His 15 years of experience as creative director, strategist and writer has supported iconic brands including Chevrolet, Lincoln, U.S. Navy, American Family Insurance and others.

John Omtvedt, Account Director: Omtvedt has worked with Wedoo, GTB, Sapient Razorfish, Commonwealth, Organic Inc. and Campbell-Ewald. His exemplary marketing, advertising, promotion and creative service experience directs MCCI clients and account teams including PVS Chemicals, American Rental Association, Ascent Aerospace and others.

Rachel Cassidy, Digital Marketing Manager: Cassidy manages all paid digital marketing activities for MCCI clients. She is certified in Google Ads Display, Google Search, and Google Digital Sales and is experienced in paid social media advertising. Previously, she was a trusted digital marketing advisor for General Motors and its Buick GMC dealers.

Samantha Babcock, Agency Project Manager: Babcock is savvy in wide-ranging disciplines of marketing and media, having worked with major Detroit brands such as Henry Ford Health System and Walsh College. She works to keep a strategic view on the big picture while keeping multi-faceted projects on schedule and on budget.

Lyra Ducusin, Web Developer: Ducusin is a specialist in WordPress, PHP, HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript, and has developed more than 20 websites. She excels at front end development for responsively designed websites as well as other advanced digital techniques and tools.

Mylencia Manigault, Producer: Manigault is an accomplished and multi-talented producer and director, with experience in all facets of production, from videography to editing and finishing. Past experience includes support to BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, Tesla, Quicken Loans, Verizon Media, AOL and Yahoo.

Recent MCCI promotions include:

R. Todd Haight, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development: Haight is promoted to senior vice president from vice president. His 30 years of experience includes advertising, strategic marketing, public relations, video and journalism. Expertise includes healthcare, higher education, insurance and other vertical market segments. He is an essential contributor to MCCI business growth and client branding services.

Erica Bush Stamatoulakis, Account Director: Stamatoulakis is promoted to account director from agency project manager. Her five years of leadership at MCCI has included web, UX, PR and integrated marketing projects for General Motors, I-CAR, Detroit Employment Solutions Corp., Michigan Masons, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Dakkota Integrated Systems and REDICO, among other clients.

Kambren Stanley Eramo, Account Manager/Social Media Manager: Eramo now leads all MCCI social media accounts, while managing select integrated accounts. Her strategic approach to integrated marketing has deepened engagement, follower growth and visitor loyalty for MCCI clients such as the National Speakers Association and Synovos. She's also led media outreach on behalf of clients such as Forgotten Harvest and Walsh College.

About MCCI

Founded 26 years ago, MCCI is one of the fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies based in Detroit, with global, national and regional clients covering utility, education, supply chain, manufacturing, automotive, health care, technology, government, and not-for-profit segments. MCCI specializes in brand marketing; public and media relations; video production; advertising and creative services; web design and development; digital, social and content marketing; coaching and training; and event services. MCCI has won more than 70 awards for excellence.

