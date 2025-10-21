Downtown Detroit Partnership and WDIV Local 4 Announce Exclusive Broadcast Partnership for Annual Detroit Tree Lighting

The station known for Detroit's BIG EVENTS expands holiday programming, elevates Detroit's signature holiday tradition

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) and WDIV Local 4 today announced a new broadcast rights partnership for the 22nd annual Detroit Tree Lighting presented by DTE Energy Foundation and produced by the Downtown Detroit Partnership taking place Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in the award-winning Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit. This marks a significant evolution in the presentation of Detroit's holiday tradition, expanding the on-air program from one hour to two hours and including full day lead-up coverage, streaming on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.

Shifting to the NBC-affiliated station allows DDP and WDIV to position the Detroit Tree Lighting within the city's premier lineup of "big event" broadcasts, enhancing visibility for audiences, partners and the Downtown Detroit brand. The expanded two-hour production will also allow the DDP to join an unprecedented lineup of television events on WDIV Local 4 in just the next several months, like America's Thanksgiving Parade, Detroit Auto Show, Super Bowl, Winter Olympics and NBA All-Star Weekend. Together, these events create a powerful platform to showcase Detroit's creativity, community and spirit to audiences across the region.

"Detroit's Tree Lighting is a moment that brings our community together, and through this partnership with WDIV, we're expanding the experience on TV, online and in digital spaces," said Eric B. Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership. "With an expanded two hours of live broadcast, integrated streaming and direct sponsor opportunities, this new arrangement helps keep this iconic event fresh, sustainable and more accessible than ever."

Under the terms of the partnership, WDIV will serve as the exclusive, multi-year, official broadcast partner and will handle live coverage on television and digital streaming platforms; and sponsors will gain dedicated access to broadcast ad space and integrated content opportunities not previously offered.

"Detroit's Tree Lighting is more than just flipping a switch – it's a moment that kicks off the season and brings our entire city together," said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of WDIV Local 4. "WDIV is proud to partner with the DDP to bring this celebration into homes across metro Detroit in a way that's never been done before – blending the excitement of the live event with the magic of broadcast."

