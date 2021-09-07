Downtown L.A. Neighborhood Council Board of Directors Votes Official Approval of Angels Landing Hotel Development

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels Landing has earned the support of the Board of Directors of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council (DLANC).

Richard Nordin, DLANC Board President, and Ryan Afari, DLANC Planning & Land Use Committee Chair, wrote in a letter to the zoning administrator with the L.A. Department of City Planning, "At our regularly held public meeting on July 31, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council ("DLANC") voted to support the below request [for the Angels Landing project], pursuant to the motion passed on May 25, 2021, by DLANC's Planning & Land Use Committee ("PLUC"). DLANC supports the Applicants requests in the Planning Case."

Victor MacFarlane, president and CEO, MacFarlane Partners – a principal of Angels Landing Partners, LLC – said, "We greatly value and appreciate the Downtown L.A. Neighborhood Council Board of Directors' official vote of support for the Angels Landing hotel development project and their letter to L.A. City Planning entered into the public records signifying their support for our hotel development project. The DLANC Board's endorsement follows the unanimous vote of support for our mixed-use project by DLANC's Planning Committee members in May."

"Our project's plans for an expansive privately managed, publicly accessible plaza at Angels Landing were well received by DLANC members. We anticipate our project at Angels Landing will do as much or more for DTLA's Bunker Hill neighborhood than our hugely successful Ritz Carlton/JW Marriott project at LA Live has done for DTLA's South Park neighborhood," Mr. MacFarlane added.

R. Donahue Peebles, president and CEO, The Peebles Corporation – a principal of Angels Landing Partners, LLC – said, "Angels Landing Partners spent hours discussing the Angels Landing project with DLANC's leadership and members over the past 12-months."

"The DLANC Board of Directors fully recognizes the importance of our project – the largest hotel development to be built by African American developers in L.A.'s history. With goals for economic inclusion being top-of-mind nationally and locally, they're aware of the positive impact Angels Landing will have on the DTLA community and L.A. County in creating new jobs in construction, advancing hospitality careers for African Americans and other under-represented workforce members, and achieving desired levels of diversity and inclusion in employment and contracting through our project," Mr. Peebles said.

Angels Landing is comprised of two towers, each to be anchored by its own upscale hotel. The development will feature Angels Landing Plaza, an expansive, pedestrian-centered, transit-adjacent, modern urban park in the heart of downtown L.A.

According to an analysis prepared by BJH Advisors, LLC, more than 8,300 new jobs will be created during Angels Landing's project design and construction. The New York City-based firm's report estimates Angels Landing would additionally create more than 800 permanent jobs in downtown L.A. An estimated 500 jobs would be created by vendors in the L.A. County region providing good and services to the two luxury hotels.

In addition to new job creation, the BJH Advisors analysis projects Angels Landing would provide L.A.'s local economy a $1.6 billion boost and contribute $731 million to local worker's earnings during its construction. The project would generate as estimated 12 million in recurring tax revenues and $2.4 million annually in local property tax revenues, according to the report.

Angels Landing Plaza will anchor the angular, multi-level Bunker Hill site as a publicly accessible, privately managed park amenity, establishing it as a vibrant, inviting, and treasured locale for L.A.'s downtown neighborhood residents, weekday commuters, nightlife seekers, tourists, and hotel guests.

