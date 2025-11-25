Downtown Newark for the Holidays Spotlights Newark Winter Village, Cultural Events and Festive Experiences

Winter market, live music and family-friendly fun bring holiday cheer to Newark through January

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark is once again transforming into a winter wonderland! Newark Alliance, in partnership with the City of Newark, the Newark Arts & Education District and Invest Newark, is ringing in the holiday season with a creative campaign showcasing the city's robust holiday programming. Downtown Newark for the Holidays highlights the city's ample seasonal experiences and vibrant small business community to amplify Newark as the perfect destination for residents and visitors from November 29 through January 4.

The beloved Newark Winter Village holiday attraction located at Mulberry Commons will feature an expanded Holiday Marketplace hosted by Invest Newark, offering dozens of local vendors from across all city wards. Guests can shop for handmade gifts, savor seasonal treats, and even enjoy new special cocktails and craft beverages in the festive open-air setting. The Winter Village serves as a central hub linking visitors to Downtown Newark for the Holidays' broader offerings, including cultural experiences, shopping promotions, and community-driven activations throughout the district.

"Newark Winter Village offers world class shopping, entertainment, and holiday fair that rise to new levels every year," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "So come downtown, shop, enjoy the skating rink and a holiday vibe that's sure to warm your heart on even the coldest night!"

Newark Winter Village officially opens November 29 from 12–8 p.m., then continues Wednesdays from 4–8 p.m. and weekends from 12–8 p.m. through January.

Wednesdays will serve as Community Days, featuring discounted admission and special programming for Newark residents. Admission is free, but reservations and tickets are required for ice skating, bumper cars and igloo rentals. Families can also take advantage of the always popular "Learn to Skate" sessions every Saturday morning and visit Santa for photos on select weekends throughout the season.

"The Newark Winter Village is one of our favorite community traditions," said First Lady Linda Baraka, the producer of Newark Winter Village. "This year's additions—from expanded vendors to new experiences—ensure there's truly something for everyone, whether you're skating, shopping, or just soaking in the spirit of the holidays."

New This Season at Newark Winter Village:

Expanded Winter Marketplace , showcasing local gifts and unique artisans

, showcasing local gifts and unique artisans Adult beverage options and cozy igloos for couples and groups

and cozy igloos for couples and groups Live music, DJs, and performances throughout the weekends, including collaborations with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, among others

throughout the weekends, including collaborations with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, among others Integrated Downtown Newark for the Holidays programming, connecting visitors to district-wide promotions, signature events, and community activations

Newark Winter Village sponsors include the NJEDA, Newark City Parks Foundation, Inc., Prudential Financial, NJPAC, Berger Organization, Horizon and Cityplex 12.

Additional highlights on the Downtown Newark for the Holidays calendar include:

Saturday, November 29 : Small Business Saturday – In-store activations within small local businesses in the Arts & Education District including new businesses at The Pillars presented by Audible at 33 Washington Street. Plus, a Holiday Pop-Up Shop at the historic Krueger-Scott Mansion with local makers. There will be music, bites and holiday cheer! Entry is free.

: – In-store activations within small local businesses in the Arts & Education District including new businesses at The Pillars presented by Audible at 33 Washington Street. Plus, a at the historic Krueger-Scott Mansion with local makers. There will be music, bites and holiday cheer! Entry is free. Saturday, December 6 : Elf in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony at New Jersey Performing Arts Center. 2:00PM. This holiday season, relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney's wonderful score is played live!

: in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony at New Jersey Performing Arts Center. 2:00PM. This holiday season, relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney's wonderful score is played live! Friday, December 19 : A Merry CQ Christmas with D-NICE hosted by Tisha Campbell, a festive celebration at Newark Symphony Hall that brings the spirit of Club Quarantine to the stage! Join legendary DJ and cultural icon D-Nice for a night of joyful music, good vibes, and holiday magic.

: hosted by Tisha Campbell, a festive celebration at Newark Symphony Hall that brings the spirit of Club Quarantine to the stage! Join legendary DJ and cultural icon D-Nice for a night of joyful music, good vibes, and holiday magic. Saturday, December 20: NJPAC's Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace from 1pm-7:30pm. Join the hundreds of families who make the free Kwanzaa Family Festivals part of their annual celebration. It's a full day of uplifting programs – including a candle-lighting ceremony and vibunzi – based on the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

These activations bring the city to life with festive shopping, dining, cultural experiences, and celebrations for all ages. New events are being added to the calendar so stay up-to-date by visiting https://www.newarkhappening.com/downtownnewarkfortheholidays/

To make exploring Newark even easier, the Experience Newark mobile pass offers curated lists of restaurants, local shops, and themed trails that guide visitors through shopping, dining, and cultural experiences for all ages. Visit www.newarkhappening.com.

"We're thrilled to power this year's Holiday Marketplace at Newark Winter Village," said Marcus Randolph, CEO of Invest Newark. "The exciting local vendors at the marketplace have been carefully chosen for their unique offerings, local impact and perfect gift giving options."

"Downtown Newark for the Holidays is a wonderful way to celebrate our city's incredible small businesses and cultural offerings. From the Newark Winter Village to in-store activations, the campaign creates a festive experience that welcomes everyone to explore and enjoy all that Newark has to offer," said Ashley Mays, Chief Marketing Officer at Newark Alliance and President of Newark Happening.

The Newark Winter Village is a seasonal celebration in the heart of downtown that brings residents and visitors together for ice skating, go-karts, holiday shopping, music, and more. The event highlights Newark's thriving business community and offers a joyful, family-friendly destination that celebrates the holidays with warmth, unity, and local pride. For more information, tickets, and the full event schedule, visit newarkwintervillage.com and follow @NewarkWinterVillage on social media.

Invest Newark, the city's Economic Development Corporation, propels economic growth by championing small businesses, improving internet access and facilitating real estate development. These endeavors lead to job creation and wealth generation, enhancing the overall welfare of Newark's residents. Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to equity and sustainability, Invest Newark stands apart as a forward-thinking development agency. Stay up to date on Invest Newark's latest news by following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit us at InvestNewark.org.

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at www.newark-alliance.org, www.newarkhappening.com and www.downtownnewark.com.

