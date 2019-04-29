Downtown Norfolk Agency Acquired, Appoints New CEO on Granby Street

"I'm excited for the opportunity and am grateful to work with such a talented team," said Haynes on her new position. "Our new owners have made significant investments since acquiring the company. With the addition of 7 new full-time employees, we have greatly expanded our digital marketing, design and multimedia production capabilities."

Ciniva's Managing Partner, James Burns, said: "In addition to being an exceptional marketing leader, Maeve has proven to be a very genuine person that truly cares about helping people. With Maeve leading the way, I am optimistic that Ciniva will continue to grow and will produce a significant positive impact for our clients, employees, and community."

In conjunction with the leadership change, Ciniva is in the process of rebranding. The new brand, which is set to debut in April, introduces the new vision and talent of the team. Ciniva Web Agency, which was rooted in strong web development, has changed their name to simply "Ciniva" to reflect their focus on strategic and creative branding and digital marketing.

"Digital content and experiences today go well beyond a website," Haynes continues. "Brands today need to genuinely connect with customers in a variety of ways and places, and we now have an expanded team of experts to help brands do just that. I'm thrilled to re-establish Ciniva among a powerful and respected group of agencies that call Norfolk home."

About Ciniva

At Ciniva, we live to create. For over 20 years, we've had this insatiable desire to tell great stories and do good work with good people. Our full-service creative workshop has been serving the 7 cities of Hampton Roads since 1998, but our clients extend throughout Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas, and even the West Coast. To learn more about our story, head over to ciniva.com or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @cinivacreates.

