Downtown OKC is the Place to be on Third Thursdays

"The Museum has always been busy on Thursday evenings," said E. Michael Whittington, President and CEO. "We are excited to offer even more reasons to visit with our new Third Thursday series presented by Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Throughout the year, Third Thursday will be a fantastic way to visit the Museum and channel your 'inner Michelangelo' while enjoying great food and drinks in a unique atmosphere."

"We are excited to support a full year of Third Thursdays," added Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications at Love's. "The recent growth and development of our downtown area has been significant and Third Thursdays will continue to build on this momentum. We believe the arts are a vital part of a vibrant downtown and are committed to increasing access for everyone in our community."

"My Life/My Movie" is inspired by the special exhibition, "Apichatpong Weerasethakul: The Serenity of Madness." This exhibition presents a survey of rarely seen experimental short films and video installations by the Cannes Film Festival-award winning filmmaker.

"Third Thursdays will be the perfect time to stop by the Museum with friends, experience something new, interact with local artists and enjoy the Museum's latest exhibitions," said Tracy Truels, director of learning and engagement. "We are pleased to offer extended hours and reduced admission every Thursday, but our programming is what will make Third Thursdays a special time to be at the Museum."

Programming will continue monthly on the third Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. with the next event "Strike a Pose," inspired by "Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper," happening June 21. More information can be found on the Museum's website, www.okcmoa.com.

