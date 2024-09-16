DOWNTOWN PHOENIX'S ONLY INDEPENDENT FOUR-STAR, FOUR-DIAMOND HOTEL OPENING IN FALL 2026

Pacific Hospitality Group Announces Groundbreaking of New Hotel

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG), in partnership with Berger Holdings and JWG Investments, an affiliate of Sunbelt Holdings, proudly announces the groundbreaking of its newest independent lifestyle hotel under the Meritage Collection. The project broke ground on September 3, 2024, at the corner of Central and Adams in downtown Phoenix, with the new four-star, four-diamond property slated to open in Fall 2026.

This 236-room hotel, built by Mortenson and designed by the architecture firm Gensler, will redefine luxury and style in downtown Phoenix. The property will offer 23,000 square feet of premium meeting and event space, an upscale full-service restaurant and bar, a stunning rooftop bar and pool deck on the 17th floor overlooking the downtown skyline, a luxury spa for hotel guests and locals alike, state-of-the-art fitness center, and an upscale café—all crafted to deliver an exceptional guest experience in the heart of downtown Phoenix

"This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for the Meritage Collection as we introduce our first urban hotel in Phoenix," said Garrett Busch, President of Pacific Hospitality Group. "We are excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of this new independent property, offering the distinct blend of luxury, lifestyle, and locally inspired experiences that the Meritage Collection is known for. This hotel will become an icon of downtown Phoenix, reflecting the vibrant energy of the city while setting a new standard for excellence in the urban hospitality market."

According to Darryl Berger, Founder and CEO of Berger Holdings, "The strategic location at Central and Adams positions this property perfectly within the heart of downtown Phoenix, creating a new hub for business, dining, and entertainment. Our commitment is to bring the best-in-class hotel experience to the city, and we believe this development will do just that and more."

"As partners in this development, we see tremendous potential in creating a unique, high-end lifestyle destination that elevates the hospitality offerings in downtown Phoenix," said John Graham, Managing Partner of JWG Investments. "This project will not only attract discerning travelers but also serve as a dynamic space for the community, fostering connections and experiences that celebrate the spirit that the city of Phoenix is known and loved for."

"We are particularly excited about investing in the Phoenix market, which we believe holds incredible growth potential," said Pouya Honari, Head of Investments at Pacific Hospitality Group. "As an Opportunity Zone-qualified investment, this project supports the ongoing revitalization of downtown Phoenix. We have great confidence in the future of this vibrant city and are committed to being a part of its dynamic growth."

The construction financing for the project is being provided by First International Bank and Trust, further supporting the financial foundation for this landmark development.

The hotel will be developed in collaboration with renowned interior design firms, Style Haus and Wild Muse, who aim to bring the natural elements of the Arizona desert – sun, sand and wind – into the property's interiors, offering a modern and luxurious aesthetic. This landmark development is positioned to be the best hotel in the downtown Phoenix market, offering best-in-class meeting spaces, a world-class spa, an exceptional room experience, and a breathtaking rooftop pool deck with panoramic views of the city skyline.

About Pacific Hospitality Group

Established in 1987, Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) is a growing hospitality company with 12 hotels in its portfolio. Based in Irvine, California, the company owns, manages, finances and develops hotels in iconic destinations. PHG serves as the parent company to a portfolio of lifestyle and luxury properties known as the Meritage Collection (www.meritagecollection.com). Meritage Collection hotels include Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Ko'a Kea Resort on Poipu Beach in Kauai, The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, and Hotel Viata in Austin.

Pacific Hospitality Group also serves as the franchisee of the following properties: AC Hotel and Residence Inn Dallas by the Galleria, AC Hotel Phoenix Tempe/Downtown, Hyatt Place Phoenix, AC Hotel Irvine, AC Hotel New Orleans Bourbon/French Quarter Area, DoubleTree by Hilton Irvine Spectrum, and Hotel Zessa Santa Ana - a DoubleTree by Hilton. Other PHG affiliations include Trinitas Cellars based in Napa Valley.

