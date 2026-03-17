Downtown Piano Works Secures Back-to-Back National Honors; Named Inaugural Yamaha "National Impact Dealer of the Year."

Frederick Piano Retailer Follows 2024 Institutional Award with Historic 2025 Brand Impact Win

FREDERICK, Md., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Corporation of America has officially named Downtown Piano Works the recipient of its first-ever National Impact Dealer of the Year Award.

Downtown Piano Works

This newly established honor follows the store's 2024 recognition as the Yamaha National Institutional Dealer of the Year, marking a two-year period of unprecedented success for the Frederick-based piano retailer. While the 2024 award celebrated their mastery of the university and conservatory markets, with the largest sale of premium pianos in Yamaha's history, the 2025 Impact Award recognizes a dealer who has made the most significant measurable impact on the Yamaha piano brand across the entire United States.

"We are both excited and proud to present the inaugural Yamaha 'Impact Dealer of the Year' award to Downtown Piano Works," said Dan Rodowicz, Senior Director of Piano Sales at Yamaha. "Their exemplary dedication to representing our brand to both private and institutional customers is unrivaled, as demonstrated by their achievement of the largest single sale of our SX Series pianos in the world. Downtown Piano Works continues to make significant positive impacts on their community and its surrounding region, and we are honored to recognize their outstanding contribution."

A Legacy of National Leadership

The selection of Downtown Piano Works as the debut recipient of the Yamaha Impact Dealer of the Year Award reinforces its position as the premier Yamaha piano destination in the metro DC area and Mid-Atlantic. "To be the first-ever recipient of the National Impact Award—especially on the heels of being named 2024 Yamaha Institutional Dealer of the Year—is a profound honor," said Theresa and Dan Shykind, owners of Downtown Piano Works. "It confirms that our mission to support both the world's greatest music institutions and our metropolitan area is resonating on a national level."

SOURCE Downtown Piano Works