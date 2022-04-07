Downtown San Jose Has a New Flavor Profile

Joining the ranks of thriving businesses in downtown San Jose, highly anticipated newcomer, Island Taste Caribbean Grill, will open its doors on April 9, 2022.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Taste Caribbean Grill will open its doors for the first time on April 9, 2022. The press and the public are invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the vibrant cuisine and culture from the islands of Jamaica and Haiti firsthand. The grand opening will start at 12pm at 225 E Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose.

The festivities include a live steel drum band, door and raffle prizes, food samples, and much more! Mayor Liccardo and Councilmember Peralez are confirmed to attend and other prominent figures in the San Jose area have been invited as well.

Island Taste Caribbean Grill is owned by couple Marc and Dorianne St Fleur. The New York City transplants and children of Caribbean immigrants relocated to San Jose from Brooklyn back in 2019 and wanted to find a way to infuse their Caribbean roots with the diversity of the Bay Area.

"There are a few other Caribbean restaurants in the area," said Marc St Fleur, "but what I think sets us apart is that we want people to come for more than just the food. We also want guests to connect with our culture."

Acclaimed Jamaican chef Imani Manning is the mastermind behind Island Taste's flavorful menu which features traditional island staples like Jerk Chicken and Curry Goat, as well as fresh takes on old favorites like Oxtail Tacos and Island Fried Rice. "All of our food is made with deep love," she says.

Island Taste features food, beverages, artwork and music that represent the essence of the Caribbean.

About Island Taste Caribbean Grill

Island Taste is a family owned restaurant that features authentic, made-from-scratch dishes from the beautiful islands of Jamaica and Haiti, along with the distinct flavors and vibes from across the Caribbean.

Island Taste Caribbean Grill

225 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95113

www.islandtastegrill.com

(669) 232-6963

Media Contact:

Dorianne St Fleur

Business Operations Manager

[email protected]

(669) 232-6963

