Downtown Sarasota New Home Features All-Concrete Structure

SARASOTA, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Yoder Custom Homes, founded in 1978, has built a new home in Downtown Sarasota showcasing an all-concrete construction approach relatively unseen before in the Sarasota area. The building, located at 2248 Novus Street, implements complementary materials and techniques to make a stronger, more resilient structure than typical conventional construction approaches.

A newly listed home by Marlin Yoder with Harry E. Robbins Associates located at 2248 Novus Street in downtown Sarasota, implements materials and techniques to make a stronger, more resilient structure than typical conventional construction approaches. The all-concrete home uses Structural Concrete Insulated Panels (SCIP) and can withstand 200 mph winds. For info: www.marlinyoderrealtor.com.. 2248 Novus Street, Downtown Sarasota

The all-concrete home uses Structural Concrete Insulated Panels (SCIP) from Gulf Concrete Technologies (GCT). The panels meet and exceed the standards of the fortified program by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home and Safety (IBHS).

"We've always been interested in construction methods that create more value for the customer. After COVID, when our subcontractors were put on masonry and ready-mix concrete supply limits, we kept saying, 'There's got to be another way,'" said Yoder, owner of Jonas Yoder Custom Homes. "SCIP construction offers an alternative to the more traditional methods with greater value to the customer because of the strength and energy efficiency."

SCIP homes are also greener, using half of the amount of concrete.

"We are constantly hearing from our customers who are building their last home. They don't want to evacuate for health reasons, or because of pets. And they want to stay at home and feel safe," he said. "If they do evacuate, they want a home to come back to."

Marlin Yoder (no relation) of Robbins Residential Real Estate is the listing agent for the home. He says the Novus home eliminates fears that the roof will blow off in a hurricane.

"The home is a monolithic concrete structure. This includes walls and roof making it durable against 200 mph winds and natural disasters including fire, tornados, or hurricanes," said Marlin Yoder. "The panels' thermal insulation properties help regulate both hot and cold temperatures. This creates a more energy-efficient home and helps reduce insurance and other costs."

While SCIP is not yet widely used in Sarasota, there are homes in Miami, Ft. Myers and Central Florida built with the product. Jonas Yoder Custom Homes is now building its second SCIP home in Sarasota.

"Is this the new normal? No, not for a while. We are a 45-year-old company building conventional custom homes and we will continue to do that," Yoder adds. "We believe that eventually, SCIP will be widely adopted in regions susceptible to hurricanes, fires, earthquakes, and tornadoes."

Jonas Yoder has built quality homes since 1978 with an eye on excellence in construction, customer relationships and state-of-the-art construction practices. Jonas and his sons Travis and Shane continually seek out new and advanced construction techniques for their clients to protect their homes from the hurricanes and natural disasters that Floridians have come to expect.

