Downtown Tacoma TAG Festival to Showcase an International Array of Artists and Performers, May 22

The one-day community-wide event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Tacoma, featuring more than 100 vendors and encompassing Pacific Avenue from the Tacoma Art Museum to the Washington State History Museum, the Museum of Glass Plaza, and the Bridge of Glass. The event follows the four-day international Glass Art Society Conference to be held at various venues in Tacoma and is sponsored by Museum of Glass, Tacoma Art Museum, and Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism & Sports. Artist demonstrations, including live glassblowing at portable hot shops will be featured throughout and Museum of Glass, Tacoma Art Museum, and the Washington State History Museum will offer free admission to attendees.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to bring the community together for something that's joyful, artistic, and interactive, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of it," said Travel Tacoma CEO Dean Burke. "After two years of lockdowns and cancelled events, it feels amazing to welcome people to Tacoma for a party that celebrates our vibrant art scene and incredible artists. This is going to be a spectacular event."

Pacific Avenue will remain open to vehicle traffic and businesses will remain open during the event.

Partners of the event include: Glass Art Society, Tacoma Night Market, Hilltop Artists, Washington State Historical Society, Over Tacoma, the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, University of Washington Tacoma, Corning Museum of Glass, LeMay – America's Car Museum, 253 Glassblowing Studios, Murano Hotel, Marriott Hotels, Silver Cloud Hotels, the Port of Tacoma, and the City of Tacoma.

