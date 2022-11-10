Dow's Jim Fitterling receives 2022 ICIS CEO of the Year Award

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow CEO Jim Fitterling has received the 2022 ICIS CEO of the Year Award for outstanding achievement as voted on and recognised by his peers in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players.

This prestigious global chemical industry award was presented to Mr. Fitterling during a virtual fireside chat with ICIS covering Dow's strategy and outlook, along with key topics such as decarbonisation, plastics recycling, government policy impacts, new projects and macroeconomic outlook.

The video interview can be accessed here.

The ICIS CEO of the Year Award is unique in the industry as the winner is selected based on a vote among chemical industry CEOs in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players – a global ranking of leaders driving the greatest positive impact on their companies and the chemical industry, published in ICIS Chemical Business.

In selecting the winner, each of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players was asked to vote for three individuals based on achievements in:

Profitability/shareholder value

ESG (environmental, social and governance)

Innovation (technology, product, business process)

Success in M&A/portfolio management

"This award reflects the ingenuity, passion, and resolve of the entire Dow team, and their commitment to live our ambition to become the world's most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company every day," said Mr. Fitterling. "I am humbled to lead people so dedicated to improving our company, our industry and society. It's a privilege to accept this award on their behalf."

"Dow CEO Jim Fitterling is leading the charge on decarbonisation and sustainability with game-changing plans to build the industry's first net-zero carbon cracker site, and also become the largest consumer of feedstock derived from plastic waste. Jim is also an excellent cultural leader who promotes inclusion and drives innovation both within Dow and the industry as a whole," said Dean Curtis, CEO of ICIS.

Previous winners of ICIS CEO awards as voted on by the ICIS Top 40 Power Players include BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller (2021), Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser (2020), former LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel (2019, 2018), former BASF CEO Kurt Bock (2017), INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe (2016), former Dow CEO Andrew Liveris (2015), former LyondellBasell CEO Jim Gallogly (2014) and former PPG CEO Charles Bunch (2013).

