DOXA Talent Launches MSP Talent to Address Talent Scarcity Issue in the IT Industry

SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DOXA Talent, a leader in offshore talent solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of MSP Talent - a program specifically designed to provide IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with high-quality, cost-effective talent solutions to overcome the industry's talent shortage.

With the demand for IT professionals at an all-time high, finding skilled workers at reasonable rates has become increasingly difficult for businesses. "In my career in the MSP world, and now as a coach to many firms, I have witnessed how access to affordable talent is one of the key challenges that most MSP's face. Especially after the pandemic, MSPs that have adapted to leverage remote talent have gained a competitive edge by tapping into the global talent pool and have thrived," said Jamison West, Strategic Coach, ConnectStrat. MSP Talent is here to solve this problem, offering a range of recruitment services tailored to the unique needs of MSPs worldwide.

"We built MSP Talent to help Managed Service Providers address the talent shortage the entire IT industry faces," said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent. "MSP Talent will help our current and future client's access to highly skilled, dedicated professionals at a fraction of the cost, allowing them to focus on growth and improving their services."

MSP Talent supports a variety of IT functions, including Tier 1 & 2 Helpdesk, Dispatcher, Project Coordinator, Business Development Representative (BDR), System Administrator, Network Operations Manager, AR/AP Clerk, Bookkeeper, and Procurement Specialist.

The program offers access to DOXA's team members, who are rigorously vetted through a proprietary hiring process and skills assessment. Additionally, DOXA Talent puts these professionals' certification programs to upskill the MSP Talent team, ensuring they possess the necessary technological skills for each role.

By partnering with MSP Talent, businesses can benefit from a high-performing team of offshore professionals, allowing them to focus on growth while their domestic teams work on more complex issues. This partnership also enables MSPs to expand their service hours and offer 24/7 support to their clients.

To learn more about DOXA Talent and the newly launched MSP Talent program, please visit doxatalent.com.

About DOXA

DOXA Talent is a leading offshoring solutions provider with extensive experience helping companies expand their businesses and build global teams across multiple continents. DOXA Talent has extensive experience helping businesses expand operations leveraging global teams made of full-time, highly skilled workers from multiple continents. As a result, these companies can scale faster, increase margin, and improve culture. By creating better offshoring solutions, DOXA Talent has become the go-to partner for businesses seeking to tap into a world of borderless talent.

