Doximity Appoints Anna Bryson to be Chief Financial Officer

"For the past four years, Anna has been the strategic finance leader on our team," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and chief executive officer at Doximity. "She knows our products and clients inside and out, and we're delighted to have her continue to lead our team as we enter this next chapter of our growth."

Bryson was previously the company's VP of Strategic Finance and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A). Before joining Doximity, Bryson was the founder and CEO of ACB Capital, an investment advisory firm. Prior to that, she was a bond trader at the Royal Bank of Scotland. She holds a B.A. and an M.A. in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Oxford in England.

"I'm honored by this opportunity and look forward to the next chapter in the evolution of Doximity's business," said Bryson. "I am very proud to work in an organization that is mission driven and to be part of a team that is truly passionate about putting physicians first."

Doximity has assembled a world-class finance team and as such, announced the appointment of Tim Cabral to its board of directors and chair of its audit committee earlier this year. Cabral served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Veeva Systems, a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Anna and have found her to be a natural leader. Her deep understanding of the Doximity business, matched with her healthcare industry expertise, gives her keen insight into the challenges our customers face, as well as how Doximity can best serve them," said Cabral. "I'd like to congratulate Anna again, and look forward to working with her."

Bryson takes on her new role as the company continues to expand its telemedicine product offerings. Just last month, Doximity announced more than 150 U.S. health systems have deployed Doximity Dialer Enterprise as its hospital-wide telehealth solution, including six of the top 10 U.S. hospitals.

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 70% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better healthcare for their patients.

