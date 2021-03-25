Doximity Appoints Former U.S. Surgeon General to Its Board of Directors

"For decades, Dr. Benjamin has been one of our country's most respected and authentic national healthcare leaders. We're fortunate to have her join our board of directors," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. "Two hurricanes and a fire destroyed her clinic in rural Alabama, yet Dr. Benjamin refused to give up and rebuilt the clinic three times over. Her tenacity in times of crisis will be an asset to the board. Dr. Benjamin's experience as a family physician, in public policy, and in organized medicine makes her a wonderful addition to the Doximity team."

As one of the leading national voices on public health and prevention, Dr. Benjamin will advise and provide strategic guidance to Doximity in its continuing commitment to serving the medical community. She also has extensive corporate governance and board experience, including Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Ascension Health Alliance, and Oak Street Health.

"As a family physician feeling the strains of the ever-demanding pulls on my time, I share Doximity's mission to help doctors be more productive and provide better care for our patients," said Dr. Benjamin, "By providing digital tools and resources at our fingertips, Doximity allows the clinician more quality time with the patient and a better experience for all."

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 70% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better healthcare for their patients. For more information, please visit Doximity.com .

SOURCE Doximity

Related Links

http://www.doximity.com

