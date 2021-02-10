Doximity Appoints Life Science Software Veteran Tim Cabral to its Board of Directors

"Tim has an extraordinary track record of excellence and represents a key addition to our board of directors this year. His experience of managing large-scale finance teams, in both public and private companies, is a perfect fit for us," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Doximity. "I look forward to working with Tim as we continue to serve our physician members through the pandemic and beyond."

Cabral formerly served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Veeva Systems, a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications. In 2013, he was instrumental in helping manage the company's successful IPO and more recently, helped scale its business to over $1 billion in annual revenue, growing from just $10 million when he joined in 2010. Prior to Veeva Systems, Cabral served as the CFO and co-founder of Agistics and spent more than seven years at PeopleSoft, where he built the operational controller team from the ground up.

"In the face of a global healthcare crisis, Doximity has fundamentally changed the way healthcare professionals communicate, both with each other and their patients. And over the last decade, no other digital platform has consistently innovated on behalf of doctors the way Doximity has. This is a great team, and I look forward to working with them as they continue to grow their business," said Cabral.

Cabral joins Doximity's board during an accelerated period of user engagement as the company's popular telehealth solution, Dialer Enterprise, has surpassed over 100 million virtual patient visits to date.

About Doximity

Doximity connects physicians and clinicians to make them more successful and productive. It is the largest professional medical network, with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members. The network enables medical professionals to communicate with colleagues and patients and to share their perspectives on the latest health care trends and research. Doximity is based in San Francisco and was created by the founders of Epocrates and Rock Health. To learn more, visit www.doximity.com.

