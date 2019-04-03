Doximity Appoints Teladoc Health CEO Jason Gorevic to Board of Directors

Named CEO of Teladoc Health in 2009, Gorevic has led the company through tremendous growth, increasing revenue exponentially, taking the company through its initial public offering (IPO) and expanding the organization's footprint globally through a proven acquisition strategy. With a focus on transforming the healthcare experience, he has steered Teladoc Health through the evolution from a single point solution to a comprehensive continuum of clinical services available via a single access point.

"We're thrilled to have such an accomplished digital health executive, strategist and leader join the Doximity Board," said Jeff Tangney, founder and CEO of Doximity. "Jason's wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to us as we enter our next phase of growth."

Previously, Gorevic was senior vice president and chief marketing and product officer for WellPoint Inc., a Fortune 50 managed care company and the second largest U.S. insurer. Jason became part of the WellPoint management team when it acquired Empire BlueCross BlueShield, where he became the president of the seven billion dollar New York market, after joining the company in 2002.

"Doximity is a significant resource for physicians and a stand-out example of meaningful innovation in healthcare. The company is well poised for growth and expansion and I'm looking forward to working with Jeff and team to execute on their strategic vision, shape the market and continue the company's impressive growth trajectory," said Gorevic.

In 2018, Doximity was recognized by Deloitte for the third consecutive year as a Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500™ winner. Doximity partners with some of the most respected leaders in healthcare, including over 200 hospitals; 19 of the 20 largest hospital systems such as Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, and Northwestern Medicine and U.S. News & World Report.

About Doximity

