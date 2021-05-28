Doximity, Inc. Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Doximity plans to list its Class A common stock under the ticker symbol "DOCS."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For investors: [email protected]; For media: Jim Rivas, [email protected]

SOURCE Doximity

Related Links

http://www.doximity.com

