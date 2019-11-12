Doximity Makes Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity today announced its inclusion in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ 2019 rankings. The annual list highlights the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy companies that are disrupting the technology industry in North America. Between 2015 and 2018, Doximity grew 307%, making it one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Silicon Valley and North America.

Doximity's CEO, Jeff Tangney, attributes the company's rapid growth to its dedicated team and its "physicians first" motto.

"We're honored to make Deloitte's list of fastest growing tech firms. However, our 'true north' remains helping our physicians provide better, more efficient patient care. If we focus on physicians, the profits will follow," said Tangney.

In 2016, the professional medical network topped the list as the number one fastest-growing company in San Francisco-Bay Area, achieving over 14,350% revenue growth.

To view the entire 2019 Technology Fast 500™ list, please click here. To learn more about Doximity, please visit www.doximity.com.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Doximity

Founded in 2011, Doximity connects physicians and clinicians to make them more successful and productive. It is the largest professional medical network with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members. The network enables medical professionals to communicate with colleagues and patients, and to share their perspectives on the latest health care trends and research. Doximity is based in San Francisco and was created by the founders of Epocrates and Rock Health. To learn more, visit www.doximity.com

SOURCE Doximity

Related Links

http://www.doximity.com

