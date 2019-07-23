Doximity Releases 2019-2020 Residency Navigator

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity , the professional medical network, today announced the release of its 2019-2020 Residency Navigator. Residency Navigator is the most comprehensive online directory of U.S. residency programs. Currently, over 90 percent of fourth year medical students use Residency Navigator to help choose the right program for their career goals.

Residency Navigator is the largest survey of its kind, sharing valuable insights from over 86,000 verified U.S. physicians who have contributed more than 400,000 nominations, ratings and hand-written reviews to give medical students the tools they need to navigate their future in medicine.

Users are able to find and compare programs across the country, refining their search by categories such as specialty, geography, hospital type, research output and board pass rates.

This year's Residency Navigator includes 4,700 residency programs across 28 specialties.

Key features include:

My Rank List : Organize and keep track of top residency programs throughout the application process. Bookmark favorite programs, add personal notes and order your top programs of choice.

Organize and keep track of top residency programs throughout the application process. Bookmark favorite programs, add personal notes and order your top programs of choice. Alumni List: See detailed, program-level information within each residency program page, including the "alumni list" section, which highlights notable alumni who attended the program. Connect with Alumni on Doximity to send questions and gain more insight on the program.

See detailed, program-level information within each residency program page, including the "alumni list" section, which highlights notable alumni who attended the program. Connect with Alumni on Doximity to send questions and gain more insight on the program. Real Reviews: Read satisfaction reviews from verified current residents and recent alumni who have shared over 16,000 hand-written reviews on important aspects of their experience such as career guidance, schedule flexibility during pregnancy, program culture and clinical diversity.

"At Doximity, we want to help doctors at every stage of their career. The residency application process requires significant time and careful consideration from busy medical students. We hope that with these detailed insights, applicants can make more informed decisions and narrow down their top choices," said Dr. Peter Alperin, Vice President at Doximity.

For more information about Doximity's 2019-2020 Residency Navigator, please visit https://residency.doximity.com . To access the directory, log into your Doximity account, or register as a new member.

About Doximity

Founded in 2011, Doximity connects physicians and clinicians to make them more successful and productive. It is the largest professional medical network with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members. The network enables medical professionals to communicate with colleagues and patients, and to share their perspectives on the latest health care trends and research. Doximity is based in San Francisco and was created by the founders of Epocrates and Rock Health. To learn more, visit www.doximity.com

SOURCE Doximity

Related Links

http://www.doximity.com

