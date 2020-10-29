Doximity Study Finds Physician Compensation Slowed in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, the professional medical network, today released its fourth annual Physician Compensation Report. The study is based on responses from 44,000 licensed U.S. doctors, making it one of the largest repositories of data available on physician compensation to date.

The study shows compensation for U.S. doctors grew 1.5% on average between 2019 and 2020. When compared against the 2019 headline inflation rate of 2.3% as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), physicians on average experienced a decline in real income over the calendar year.

"This year's report shows how significantly the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the healthcare industry," explains Peter Alperin, MD, Vice President at Doximity. "By continuing to track this data over a multi-year timeframe, our hope is to assist key stakeholders in understanding employment trends taking shape in the healthcare system."

In addition, the study finds the gender wage gap was 28% this year, which is an increase from last year's study , which found the gap to be 25.2%. Female doctors currently earn on average $116,289 less than their male counterparts. Additional key findings from the report include:

The Top Five U.S. Metros With The Highest Average Compensation

Milwaukee, WI ($430,274) Atlanta, GA ($428,244) Jacksonville, FL ($427,090) Buffalo, NY ($407,070) Orlando, FL ($406,587) .

The Top Five Specialties With the Largest Increase in Annual Compensation

Vascular Surgery (4.9% growth) Physical Medicine/Rehab (4.7%) Geriatrics (4.6%) Genetics (4.4%) Emergency Medicine (4.3%).

U.S. Metros Where Female Physicians Are Paid The Most:

Milwaukee, WI ($363,717) Minneapolis, MN ($354,160) Jacksonville, FL ($350,418) Birmingham, AL ($334,327) Cincinnati, OH ($334,208) .

Medical specialties with the largest wage gaps between men and women in 2020

Otolaryngology (-22.1%) Geriatrics (-21.4%) Orthopaedic Surgery (-20.0%) Research (-19.8%) Obstetrics & Gynecology (-19.6%).

"Provider revenue has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with reductions in medical procedures and treatments. In this environment, physician compensation grew nominally in 2020 compared to previous years," said Christopher Whaley, Ph.D., lead author of the study and adjunct assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.

Click here to read the full report.

About Doximity

Doximity connects physicians and clinicians to make them more successful and productive. It is the largest professional medical network, with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members. The network enables medical professionals to communicate with colleagues and patients and to share their perspectives on the latest health care trends and research. Doximity is based in San Francisco and was created by the founders of Epocrates and Rock Health. To learn more, visit www.doximity.com.

SOURCE Doximity

Related Links

http://www.doximity.com

