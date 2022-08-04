Doximity Underscores Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility with Launch of ESG Website

Company's mission to support clinicians aligned with ESG commitments and impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) website. Doximity recently marked its first anniversary as a public company, and is committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders by operating responsibly, sustainably and ethically. The launch of the company's ESG website highlights this commitment and will help establish the transparency and foundational framework to continue making a positive impact on the U.S. healthcare system and society.

"At Doximity, it's our mission to help physicians be more efficient, so they can provide better care for their patients," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. "Our new ESG website highlights our broader commitments to building a healthier world."

Doximity's ESG website highlights the company's impact and priorities across a number of areas that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including:

Promoting Good Health and Well Being – Doximity's clinical productivity tools are designed to reduce administrative burden – a well-known contributor to burnout – and enable clinicians to spend more time with their patients. The company's telemedicine solution, Doximity Dialer, helps increase patient access to care and break down barriers in the care continuum.





Reducing Environmental Impact – Doximity's cloud-based platform does not require proprietary hardware, and contributes to the reduction of emissions by enabling a digital-first health care delivery model. The company estimates that approximately 3,000 to 3,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions are avoided for every million virtual visits that would have otherwise required car travel.





Reducing Inequalities in Healthcare and in the Workplace – Doximity is committed to working towards a more equitable world both within and outside its office walls. From diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) efforts to more inclusive product design, the company is working to apply an inclusion lens across people, products and policies in the advancement of health equity and access.

For more information, visit Doximity's ESG website at doximity.com/ESG.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information visit Doximity.com.

For investors:

Perry Gold

[email protected]

For media:

Amanda Cox

[email protected]

SOURCE Doximity, Inc.