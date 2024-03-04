Doyle Receives Charleston, SC Preservation Award

Doyle's Renovation of its Historic King Street Gallery Received the Preservation Society of Charleston's Carolopolis Award

Headquartered in New York, Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers Opened its Renovated Charleston Gallery in Fall 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers was honored to receive the distinguished Carolopolis Award of the Preservation Society of Charleston at the 70th Carolopolis Awards ceremony on February 29, 2024. The award recognized Doyle's 2023 renovation of the historic 1888 building at 123 King Street housing its Charleston gallery. Stated the Society of the renovation,"123 King Street once again proudly contributes to this prominent corridor and serves as a shining example of the traditional craftsmanship and architectural character so integral to Charleston's historic streetscape."

Doyle's newly renovated gallery at 123 King Street in Charleston. Photo: The Preservation Society of Charleston

Doyle partnered with Julia F. Martin Architects of Charleston on the project that included reconstruction of the storefront, renovation of the first floor for a new gallery, improvements to the second floor residences, and restoration of the historic piazzas. Archer Construction sensitively executed the build out, and landscape architect Glen Gardner created the new walled courtyard and garden.

Accepting the Carolopolis Award on behalf of Doyle were CEO Laura Doyle and Charleston Regional Advisor Emily Grimball Longley, in addition to Julia F. Martin and Erin Lanier of Julia F. Martin Architects and Travis Fitts of Archer Construction.

"Carolopolis projects are rarely about any one individual, but how groups of those devoted to stewardship can collectively work together to tackle challenges that can appear insurmountable," said Brian Turner, President & CEO of the Preservation Society.

Doyle's Charleston-based Regional Advisors regularly host events within the newly renovated King Street gallery. These include consignment days featuring Doyle's team of Specialists, connoisseurship talks on a range of collecting topics, and preview exhibitions of property to be auctioned in New York and online to collectors around the globe. For information, call 843-501-2450 or email [email protected].

The Carolopolis Award

The Carolopolis Award was created in 1953 to recognize outstanding achievement in historic preservation. The presentation of a Carolopolis Award honors extraordinary private and public efforts to maintain the historic character and authenticity of Charleston and the Lowcountry.

The Preservation Society of Charleston

Founded in 1920, the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) is the oldest grassroots preservation organization in the nation. The PSC is more resilient than ever as it enters its second century of recognizing, protecting, and advocating for the Lowcountry's historic places, while serving as a strong advocacy leader for citizens concerned about preserving Charleston's distinctive character, quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. For information, visit preservationsociety.org.

About Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers

Founded in 1962, Doyle is one of the world's foremost auctioneers and appraisers of jewelry, art, furniture, decorations, Asian works of art, coins, stamps, rare books and other categories. Headquartered in New York City, Doyle offers auctions throughout the year that attract a broad base of buyers and consignors from around the world. Doyle operates a network of regional offices and advisors across the nation, including Palm Beach, Beverly Hills, Charleston, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. For information, visit Doyle.com.

