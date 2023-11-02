DOYLE SETS WORLD AUCTION RECORD FOR BASQUIAT'S 1983 PRINT 'BACK OF THE NECK'

Large-Scale Print Achieves $1,119,000 Amid International Bidding on November 1

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle set a new world auction record for Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1983 print Back of the Neck on Wednesday, November 1. International bidding drove the large-scale, hand-colored screenprint soaring over its estimate to achieve $1,119,000 — a record price for the print.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Back of the Neck, Hand-colored screenprint, 1983. Source: Doyle
1983 was an important year for Basquiat. He was included in that year's Whitney Biennial, following his 1982 solo shows at the Annina Nosei Gallery in New York and Gagosian in Los Angeles. From an edition of 24 prints and 3 artist's proofs, Back of the Neck was consigned by the Estate of a Prominent New York Chef.

The highly-anticipated auction of Prints & Multiples Including '80s NYC took place in New York following preview exhibitions in Doyle's galleries on both coasts. In celebration of the 1980s theme, Doyle commissioned a special '80s NYC logo for the sale from the Bronx-born artist CRASH, also known as John Matos, one of the godfathers of Graffiti art. It was the third original work by CRASH commissioned by Doyle, the prior two being murals for Doyle's Bronx warehouse in 2017 and Hayloft Auctions' warehouse in 2021.

Determined competition throughout the auction sent the sale total beyond expectations and achieved auction records for several other artists. A 1985 mixed media collage by Buster Cleveland set a world auction record for the artist, a 1984 print by Rammellzee set a world auction record for any print by the artist, and a 2009 color screenprint by Helen Frankenthaler set a world auction record for the print.

Collectors will have another opportunity to bid on exceptional works of art at Doyle's auction of Impressionist & Modern Art / Post-War & Contemporary Art on Wednesday, November 15 at 11am. Highlighting the sale is an important oil on canvas by Kenneth Noland from 1959 titled Chalice, which was exhibited at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Bidders can view the catalogue and place bids online at Doyle.com

