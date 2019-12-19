Doyle Simons Joins Iron Mountain Board of Directors

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management company, has appointed Doyle Simons to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Simons will be a member of both the Finance and Compensation Committees. Adding Mr. Simons to the board increases Iron Mountain's board to fourteen directors.

Mr. Simons has served as CEO and President of Weyerhaeuser Co., a timber company, from August 1, 2013 until his retirement on January 1, 2019. Prior to this role, Mr. Simons served as Chairman and CEO of Temple-Inland, a corrugated packaging and building products company, from December 2007 to February 2012. Since 2007, Mr. Simons has served as an independent director on the board of directors of Fiserv, Inc., a global provider of financial services technology. Mr. Simons earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and received a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas.

Iron Mountain Board Chairman Alfred J. Verrecchia said, "Our Board is pleased to welcome an accomplished business leader and an experienced board member, with valuable knowledge of both the REIT and Fintech industries. We are confident that Doyle will add significant value to our Board of Directors, further strengthening our board's breadth of talent and background."

President and CEO William L. Meaney added, "Doyle brings extensive operating and capital allocation experience, successfully scaling and growing a multi-billion dollar operationally intensive, non-traditional REIT, and will be a fantastic addition to our Board of Directors. We look forward to his active participation and insight."

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

