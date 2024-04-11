Doyle to Auction the Collection of Stephen Sondheim on June 18

Lyricist and Composer of West Side Story, Gypsy, Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, and Many Others

Over 200 Lots of Memorabilia, Furnishings, Antique Puzzles and More from his Manhattan Townhouse and Connecticut Country Home

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers has announced the auction of the Collection of Stephen Sondheim on Tuesday, June 18 at 10am EDT. This landmark auction will offer over 200 lots of memorabilia, furnishings, antique puzzles and more from Mr. Sondheim's Manhattan townhouse and his country home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

Photo: Fred R. Conrad via Getty Images

The lyricist of West Side Story and Gypsy and composer/lyricist of Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods, among many others, Stephen Sondheim was the twentieth century's most brilliant and influential contributor to American musical theater. Fans of Mr. Sondheim's musicals and collectors alike will delight at the memorabilia within the auction, from his gold record for West Side Story to his custom-embroidered asylum coat from Sweeney Todd.

In addition to professional accomplishments, Mr. Sondheim was a sophisticated collector. He lived among antiques and curiosities of the Victorian and Edwardian eras and assembled an unparalleled collection of early puzzles, games, rebuses, coin-operated machines and ephemera that reflected his endlessly inquisitive mind.

The public is invited to the exhibition on view from June 14 through 17 at Doyle, located at 175 East 87th Street in New York. Select highlights will tour Doyle's regional galleries during the month of May. The auction catalogue will be available on May 20. Learn more about the auction at Doyle.com

About Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers

Founded in 1962, Doyle is one of the world's foremost auctioneers and appraisers of jewelry, art, furniture, decorations, Asian works of art, coins, stamps, rare books and other categories. Headquartered in New York City, Doyle offers auctions throughout the year that attract a broad base of buyers and consignors from around the world. Doyle operates a network of regional galleries and advisors across the nation, including Palm Beach, Beverly Hills, Charleston, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. For information, visit Doyle.com.

