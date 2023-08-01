DOYU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DouYu International Holdings Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 30, 2021 to May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DOYU:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/douyu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42774&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that DouYu International Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3); as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in DouYu you have until August 8, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased DouYu securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DOYU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/douyu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42774&from=4.

