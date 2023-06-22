DOYU LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DouYu investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/douyu-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=41153&wire=4

DOYU investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3); as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DouYu during the relevant time frame, you have until August 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

