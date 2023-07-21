DOYU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds DouYu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased DouYu between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 8, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, DouYu International Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3); as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

