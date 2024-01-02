dozanü innovations Co-Founders Recognized as "Women to Watch" in 2024 by Austin Woman Magazine

Michelle Lapides and Katherine Lees Recognized as Changemakers Shaping Austin's Future

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of trailblazing women making a significant impact on Austin's cultural landscape, dozanü innovations proudly announces that co-founders and co-owners Michelle Lapides and Katherine Lees have been named to the prestigious "Women to Watch" list in the 2024 Changemakers issue by Austin Woman magazine. This recognition marks their exceptional commitment to fostering positive change and empowering women in the local community.

Curated by Austin Woman magazine, The List honors women-identified individuals who set the pace of culture, creating positive shifts within their community. Lapides and Lees exemplify the qualities of true changemakers. Their dedication goes beyond business endeavors, extending to a commitment to transform Austin's community fabric with a particular focus on uplifting women.

"What makes this recognition truly special is the acknowledgment of our intentional efforts to shape Austin's community positively. Being recognized as 'Women to Watch' is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment," says Lapides.

As recognized changemakers, the dynamic duo have disrupted the highly competitive and male-dominated marketing industry with their expertise and nuanced perspective as co-owners of dozanü innovations—a Deaf, Queer, and Women-owned company specializing in groundbreaking accessible marketing solutions. According to Ad Week, less than one percent of advertising agencies are owned by women, placing dozanü innovations in an exceptional league.

"At the core of dozanü is a profound commitment to intentional and positive change. We launched in 2017 during a challenging period, turning adversity into opportunities. Our journey represents resilience, determination, and the true spirit of changemaking," adds Lees.

The commitment to diversity is deeply embedded in the ethos of dozanü. Recognizing the urgent need for diversity in the marketing and business design industry, Lapides and Lees set out to break norms and redefine the landscape. Their mission is to diversify the pool of accessible marketing and business design professionals, creating an inclusive environment where every voice is celebrated for its unique perspective and value.

As changemakers, Lapides and Lees actively contribute to community empowerment through innovative marketing strategies and business design solutions. Their efforts amplify the voices of individuals who have traditionally been overlooked, ensuring that their stories and experiences take center stage in the narrative of Austin's vibrant community and beyond.

The co-founders' commitment to inclusivity and positive change extends beyond business operations into various community engagement initiatives. From strategic partnerships with local businesses to impactful sponsorships and collaborations with key nonprofit organizations, Lapides and Lees are dedicated to elevating the Austin community on multiple fronts.

