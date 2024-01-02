dozanü innovations Co-Founders Recognized as "Women to Watch" in 2024 by Austin Woman Magazine

News provided by

dozanü innovations, llc

02 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

Michelle Lapides and Katherine Lees Recognized as Changemakers Shaping Austin's Future

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of trailblazing women making a significant impact on Austin's cultural landscape, dozanü innovations proudly announces that co-founders and co-owners Michelle Lapides and Katherine Lees have been named to the prestigious "Women to Watch" list in the 2024 Changemakers issue by Austin Woman magazine. This recognition marks their exceptional commitment to fostering positive change and empowering women in the local community.

Continue Reading

Curated by Austin Woman magazine, The List honors women-identified individuals who set the pace of culture, creating positive shifts within their community. Lapides and Lees exemplify the qualities of true changemakers. Their dedication goes beyond business endeavors, extending to a commitment to transform Austin's community fabric with a particular focus on uplifting women.

"What makes this recognition truly special is the acknowledgment of our intentional efforts to shape Austin's community positively. Being recognized as 'Women to Watch' is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment," says Lapides.

As recognized changemakers, the dynamic duo have disrupted the highly competitive and male-dominated marketing industry with their expertise and nuanced perspective as co-owners of dozanü innovations—a Deaf, Queer, and Women-owned company specializing in groundbreaking accessible marketing solutions. According to Ad Week, less than one percent of advertising agencies are owned by women, placing dozanü innovations in an exceptional league.

"At the core of dozanü is a profound commitment to intentional and positive change. We launched in 2017 during a challenging period, turning adversity into opportunities. Our journey represents resilience, determination, and the true spirit of changemaking," adds Lees.

The commitment to diversity is deeply embedded in the ethos of dozanü. Recognizing the urgent need for diversity in the marketing and business design industry, Lapides and Lees set out to break norms and redefine the landscape. Their mission is to diversify the pool of accessible marketing and business design professionals, creating an inclusive environment where every voice is celebrated for its unique perspective and value.

As changemakers, Lapides and Lees actively contribute to community empowerment through innovative marketing strategies and business design solutions. Their efforts amplify the voices of individuals who have traditionally been overlooked, ensuring that their stories and experiences take center stage in the narrative of Austin's vibrant community and beyond.

The co-founders' commitment to inclusivity and positive change extends beyond business operations into various community engagement initiatives. From strategic partnerships with local businesses to impactful sponsorships and collaborations with key nonprofit organizations, Lapides and Lees are dedicated to elevating the Austin community on multiple fronts.

Media Contact:
dozanü innovations
[email protected]
www.dozanu.com
323.287.5685
@dozanuinnovations

SOURCE dozanü innovations, llc

Also from this source

dozanü innovations Joins DOBE Host Committee for the Disability:IN Conference

dozanü innovations Joins DOBE Host Committee for the Disability:IN Conference

dozanü innovations, the pioneering marketing agency dedicated to promoting accessibility and inclusion, is thrilled to announce its participation as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Awards

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.