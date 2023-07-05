dozanü innovations Joins DOBE Host Committee for the Disability:IN Conference

News provided by

dozanü innovations, llc

05 Jul, 2023, 10:17 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dozanü innovations, the pioneering marketing agency dedicated to promoting accessibility and inclusion, is thrilled to announce its participation as a member of the DOBE Host Committee for the upcoming Disability:IN Conference in Orlando from July 10-13. By joining the DOBE Host Committee, dozanü is proud to amplify the presence and impact of disability-owned businesses in the industry.

Continue Reading

The Disability:IN Conference is a highly anticipated event that brings together industry leaders, professionals, and advocates to advance disability inclusion and accessibility in the workplace and society. As a member of the DOBE Host Committee, dozanü will play a vital role in shaping the conference's agenda and activities, ensuring that disability inclusion and accessible marketing are at the forefront of discussions and initiatives.

The DOBE (Disability-Owned Business Enterprise) certification is granted by Disability:IN, a leading organization for supplier diversity, to businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, controlled, and managed by a person with a disability. This certification provides disability-owned businesses with increased access to contracts offered by large corporations and market advantages over competitors. As a group considered to be 'disadvantaged' in the U.S., disability-owned businesses are often more attractive to large businesses involved in national, state, and local supply chains.

"We are honored to join the DOBE Host Committee and highlight the significance of disability-owned businesses in the industry," said Rachel Burton McConnell, Director of Operations and Strategy at dozanü innovations. "By working together with fellow committee members, we can amplify the voices of disabled entrepreneurs, promote their unique contributions, and create a more inclusive business ecosystem."

Joining dozanü on the DOBE Host Committee are esteemed organizations committed to disability inclusion and accessibility. The fellow DOBE Host Committee members include Orange Lab, Couranto Disability Inclusion Solutions, MCPADNET Consulting, Revolution Trucking, and TDG Scientific. Together, these organizations will work closely to enhance the conference experience and drive positive change in the industry.

As a recognized thought leader in accessible marketing, dozanü innovations has consistently delivered transformative campaigns that exemplify the power of inclusive marketing. By joining forces with the DOBE Host Committee, dozanü is proud to advocate for disability-owned businesses, promote accessible marketing practices, and inspire attendees at the Disability:IN Conference.

To learn more about accessible marketing and how dozanü innovations can help your business create inclusive campaigns, please visit www.dozanu.com/accessible-marketing-2023 or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

dozanü innovations
[email protected]
323.287.5685
@dozanuinnovations

SOURCE dozanü innovations, llc

Also from this source

dozanü innovations to Drive Universal Access in Marketing as Thought Leaders at the Disability:IN Conference

Thought Leaders dozanü innovations Leading Push for Business Transformation Through Accessible Marketing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.