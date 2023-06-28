dozanü innovations to Drive Universal Access in Marketing as Thought Leaders at the Disability:IN Conference

News provided by

dozanü innovations, llc

28 Jun, 2023, 10:36 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dozanü innovations, the pioneering marketing agency dedicated to promoting accessibility and inclusion, is thrilled to announce their participation as thought leaders at the upcoming Disability:IN Conference in Orlando from July 10-13. As registered attendees, dozanü will leverage their expertise to contribute to universal access in marketing and messaging, reinforcing their position as leaders in accessible marketing and related topics.

Continue Reading

The Disability:IN Conference is a highly anticipated event that brings together industry leaders, professionals, and advocates from around the world to advance disability inclusion and accessibility in the workplace and society. With sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, the conference equips attendees with knowledge and tools to create inclusive environments for people with disabilities. This benefits individuals, businesses, and society as a whole, as embracing disability inclusion leads to a wider talent pool, access to new consumer markets, and innovation through diverse perspectives.

At the conference, dozanü will connect with like-minded professionals, share knowledge, and build meaningful relationships. Their commitment to accessible marketing is exemplified by spearheading the "Make 2023 Accessible" movement, urging businesses to embrace inclusive marketing strategies. By attending the Disability:IN Conference, dozanü aims to amplify their impact and inspire businesses to prioritize inclusive practices and create lasting connections.

"Accessible marketing is no longer an option but a necessity for businesses in today's landscape. As thought leaders, attending the Disability:IN Conference allows us to advocate for universal access in marketing," said Michelle Lapides, Chief of Marketing & Branding at dozanü innovations. "We are excited to network, engage in meaningful discussions, and contribute to the collective knowledge in this vital field. Additionally, by meeting with the dozanü team at the conference, you have the opportunity to become a change agent and team player in the realm of accessible marketing and inclusive messaging. Engaging with us will allow you to collaborate with industry leaders and be part of the collective effort to drive positive change and create more inclusive marketing practices. Together, we can shape a future where accessibility is prioritized, diverse audiences are effectively reached, and barriers are dismantled."

As a recognized thought leader in accessible marketing, dozanü has consistently delivered transformative campaigns that exemplify the power of inclusive marketing. By encompassing inclusive website design, accessible content creation, and culturally sensitive messaging, dozanü has paved the way for businesses to engage with audiences of all abilities and backgrounds, fostering deeper connections and driving sustainable growth.

dozanü actively contributes to industry events and conferences, sharing their extensive knowledge and insights to raise awareness and empower businesses to embrace accessible marketing practices. Through their presence at the Disability:IN Conference, dozanü seeks to inspire attendees and ignite change, promoting a more inclusive industry that values diversity and recognizes the importance of accessible marketing.

To learn more about accessible marketing and how dozanü innovations can help your business create inclusive campaigns, please visit www.dozanu.com/accessible-marketing-2023 or email [email protected].

Media Contact:
dozanü innovations
[email protected]
323.287.5685
@dozanuinnovations

SOURCE dozanü innovations, llc

Also from this source

Thought Leaders dozanü innovations Leading Push for Business Transformation Through Accessible Marketing

#StandWithTheDeafCommunity: Promoting Change Within the FCC for Deaf and Hard of Hearing VRS Users

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.