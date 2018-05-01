Dozens of Insurance Companies Offering Discounts to Oklahomans with Tornado-Resilient Homes

"Storm season is here, and we've got to be thinking proactively to save lives and property," said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. "I'm proud to see our insurance companies stepping up for Oklahomans. Homeowners will see the advantage of having a stronger home with more affordable insurance rates, higher resale value and can withstand up to an EF-2 tornado."

Commissioner Doak has been a proponent of stronger building codes since witnessing the devastating effects of tornadoes firsthand. House Bill 1720, passed in 2017, requires an insurance company's savings be passed on to the consumer. If a homeowner retrofits or builds a new home to certain specified standards, the bill requires the insurance company to factor the more resilient construction into the insurance premium for the home based on the insurance company's own actuarial analysis. Gov. Mary Fallin signed it into law last spring.

The law does not mandate building codes or standards. It uses the FORTIFIED construction standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. For more information on the standards, visit https://disastersafety.org/fortified/.

The premium rate discount has either already started or will start today for 17 insurance companies that notified OID they are offering a discount. Multiple other insurance companies will also be offering the discount because the two advisory organizations to which they subscribe, the American Association of Insurance Services and Insurance Services Office, have filed discounts with OID.

To find out if your insurance company offers the tornado-resilient discount, call your agent.

About the Oklahoma Insurance Department

The Oklahoma Insurance Department, an agency of the State of Oklahoma, is responsible for the education and protection of the insurance-buying public and for oversight of the insurance industry in the state.

