Dozens of Leading Education Solution Providers Announce Commitment to Evidence, Federal Compliance and Student Success Ahead of ISTE Conference

"With districts accessing over 1,400 tools every month, it's imperative for leaders to have access to evidence to inform their edtech decisions," said Mary Styers, Ph.D., Director of Research for LearnPlatform "Ultimately, both educators and providers need to be able to understand whether the tools they are using are having the intended impact on students."

LearnPlatform has introduced evidence-based innovations, developed in consultation with the U.S. Department of Education, Institute of Education Sciences (IES), school districts, state agencies, philanthropies, and solution providers, that put research in the hands of decision-makers more quickly and at a lower cost than traditional methods. ESSA Evidence Badges are earned by solutions based on the ESSA level of evidence validated for each context-based study.

These digitally shareable ESSA Evidence Badges, and the connected research, aid districts and schools in identifying evidence-based solutions and informing their procurement decisions and implementation practices. Providers display these badges as proof of their research. All badges and research, along with other third-party certifications and other details, are accessible on LearnPlatform, the edtech effectiveness system used by districts and states serving more than 7 million students.

"We all need access to evidence about the effectiveness of our solutions in our contexts," said Casey Rimmer, Director of Innovation and EdTech at Union County Public School System in North Carolina. "Now more than ever, we can't simply hope an edtech resource is helping a student. We need to see evidence and, if we wait too long, it may be too late to help. Having evidence on our district schedule and in one place is powerful."

The cohort includes a growing group of dozens of solutions and providers, including: Age of Learning, Inc. (My Math Academy® and My Reading Academy®), Bamboo Learning, Beereaders, Boddle Learning, BookNook, Breakout EDU, Capstone (PebbleGo™), Edmentum™ (Exact Path, Apex Learning and Edmentum Courseware), ExploreLearning® (Frax), Formative, Integrate, Kaltura, Knomadix, Learnfully, Lessonbee, Levered Learning, Nearpod, Nepris, Off2Class, Paper, ParentSquare™, Space Teams, Social Cipher, Varsity Tutors, Viinko and Vivi.

"Regardless of your role in education, building practical, contextually relevant and ESSA-aligned evidence is critically needed," said Karl Rectanus, CEO and Co-founder of LearnPlatform. "Our approach, technology, and research expertise empowers educators and practitioners to grow, show and use trustworthy evidence to improve the lives of students and teachers in every context."

For more information, visit: learnplatform.com/evidence.

About LearnPlatform

LearnPlatform™, the edtech infrastructure for modern learning environments, is the fastest-growing source of safe, trustworthy evidence and insights in U.S. education. School districts, state agencies, solution providers and their partners use LearnPlatform's technology and research services to quickly and cost-effectively grow, show and use evidence to improve instruction, outcomes and their budgets, all in compliance with federal requirements. Based in Raleigh, N.C., the for-benefit research organization is committed to expanding equitable access for all students and teachers to the learning technology that works best for them. For more information, visit learnplatform.com.

