Dozens of New Slots from Leading Developer Pragmatic Play to Be Reviewed by JohnSlots

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JohnSlots, a leading game and casino review platform, recently announced a collaboration to review 40 slots from Pragmatic Play, one of the world's leading game developers. The developer that gave the industry the Big Bass series of slots and the Drops & Wins promotion will have dozens of its latest titles scrutinised by a team of writers with over 50 years of combined experience.

Critical Insights From One Respected iGaming Brand to Another

Pragmatic Play has had a significant impact on the online casino sector. It launched in 2015, so it has a year before celebrating its 10th anniversary, but it has already established itself as a leader in its field. Its Drops & Wins promotion gives away millions of pounds in random jackpots every year. Slots like The Dog House and Sweet Bonanza have been played millions of times, and through its Pragmatic Play Live platform, it has cemented itself in the live casino sector.

JohnSlots is even older. The respected review platform was founded in 2013 and has published over 1,500 slots reviews since then. Thanks to its meticulous and transparent review process, JohnSlots has gained a reputation as a trusted source of honest slot and casino reviews. It's also one of the only sites of its type that hosts free demo slots, giving readers the chance to try the games they're reading about and compare their own opinions to those of the reviewers.

JohnSlots prides itself on only reviewing licensed online casinos and games, ensuring its readers can trust the sites it covers and the games it reviews. It has reviewed Pragmatic Play releases before. Clearly, these reviews have generated some interest among the casino community, as it has the developer in its sights once more.

What the Collaboration Means for the Brands

The decision from JohnSlots is a big positive for both them and Pragmatic Play. The latter will see its new slots subjected to a level of scrutiny rarely seen in this industry, one that could result in an uptick in plays and a reputation boost if those reviews end with a positive rating.

For JohnSlots, and in particular its writing team, it's a chance to place one of the fastest-growing gambling brands under the microscope. The platform is known for its meticulous reviews. Each review takes an average of 16 hours to complete and includes various metrics and an intensely analytical process. In total, it adds up to a possible 640 hours of review time devoted exclusively to Pragmatic Play over the coming year.

It's a lot of time to spend on one brand, but each of those writers has multiple years of experience within the online casino sector, so it's something they're all familiar with.

What the Collaboration Means for Players

For the thousands of players who enjoy Pragmatic Play slots every day, as well as the countless visitors that flock to JohnSlots, this collaboration will provide a variety of benefits:

Access to Demo Slots : Most of the Pragmatic Play slots that JohnSlots reviews will be hosted on the site in demo mode, including new titles like Big Bass Halloween 2, Chests of Cai Shen , and Vampy Party. These free-to-play games offer all of the same functions and features as real money versions, but with no wagers, and no risk.

: Most of the Pragmatic Play slots that JohnSlots reviews will be hosted on the site in demo mode, including new titles like Big Bass Halloween 2, Chests of , and Vampy Party. These free-to-play games offer all of the same functions and features as real money versions, but with no wagers, and no risk. Honest and Detailed Reviews: Each JohnSlots reviewer actually plays the slots that they review, considering factors such as the game's features, gameplay, sound/visuals, and mobile support.

Each JohnSlots reviewer actually plays the slots that they review, considering factors such as the game's features, gameplay, sound/visuals, and mobile support. A 15-Point Rating System : Every game is given a final rating based on a 15-point system. It considers every worthwhile element of the slot and ensures that each review doesn't come solely down to one reviewer's opinion. The result is an in-depth, honest, transparent review that tells a player exactly what they need to know.

: Every game is given a final rating based on a 15-point system. It considers every worthwhile element of the slot and ensures that each review doesn't come solely down to one reviewer's opinion. The result is an in-depth, honest, transparent review that tells a player exactly what they need to know. The Latest Slots: Despite putting many hours into each review, the JohnSlots team works quickly to get the review out while there is still a buzz. Players can learn if a slot is worth playing and then take it for a few spins to see for themselves.

Pragmatic Play and More

Pragmatic Play is just one of the major developers that JohnSlots is working with this year. The platform has added dozens of slots from other creators to its catalogue and is set on expanding its 1,500 review count and maintaining its reputation as one of the casino sector's most trusted sources of slot and site reviews.

Gustave Seeberg - Senior Outreach Manager

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/johnslots/r/dozens-of-new-slots-from-leading-developer-pragmatic-play-to-be-reviewed-by-johnslots,c4058286