Dozens of Organizations Announce "Unity Against Hate" Rallies Across the Nation

The #UnityAgainstHate rally will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. (EDT) and 11 a.m. (PDT). Tweet this

Organizers are inviting all Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity or gender to join.

"Violence against one group, is violence against all Americans," said #UnityAgainstHate National Spokesperson Ken Fujimoto. "Hate crimes are tearing apart our great nation. This has to stop. We are calling people of all colors and gender to come together in #UnityAgainstHate."

Fujimoto pointed that the rise in hate crimes is not limited to just Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders.

The rally is planned in cities the country, including Washington, D.C., New York, Houston, Dallas, So. Cal, the Bay Area, Sacramento and multiple locations in Ohio.

"There are been dark times in our history when we have blamed one group or another for our problems, but we can and must do better than that. We must look beyond race, ethnicity or gender," said Fujimoto.

Dozens of organizations have committed their support to the Unity Against Hate Rally including, California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus (APILC), Asian Pacific Islander Americans Public Affairs Association (APAPA), NAACP, League of Women Voters, National Chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Equality California, Black American Political Association of California (BAPAC) and many more.

"We must end the violence. And we must stand together in #UnityAgainstHate. Join us."

For more information concerning the #UnityAgainstHate rally or to schedule an interview with the organizers, contact Jade Stevens at [email protected].

Contact: Jade Stephens

[email protected]

SOURCE Unity Against Hate