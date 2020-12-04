Dozens of Progressive Organizations Join Together to Launch #ForwardFriday to Amplify Biden Administration Voices on Twitter

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of over thirty progressive organizations are calling on their members to perform some social media hygiene by following the voices that will lead and shape the new Biden Administration. Playing on the classic #FF (Follow Friday) Twitter hashtag, these groups will rally their membership and the general public under the #ForwardFriday hashtag. They are launching a website, www.ForwardFriday.us , to serve as a resource for discovering the Twitter accounts that deserve our attention.

"We have allowed loud, brash, and destructive voices to dominate our online discourse for too long," said Betsy Mullins, president of Story Network Foundation. "It is time to lift up the people who will bring positive leadership to our next administration as our country closes the book on this sad chapter in American history."

"The country is moving on from the Trump Administration – whether he is ready to admit it or not – and we are doing the same. We need voices of reason, expertise, and positivity to help us move forward," said Brad Caldana, director at UniteBlue.

This Friday, and each Friday for the rest of the year, Twitter users are encouraged to follow and share the accounts of Biden Administration officials, transition team members, and outside advisors that will lead America forward under the hashtag #ForwardFriday. A list of those people can be found at www.ForwardFriday.us .

If you would like to receive updates about this campaign, you can sign up here: https://bit.ly/forwardfriday2021

This effort is organized and supported by the following organizations:

ART NOT WAR

Blue Uprising

Broward for Progress

DemCast USA

Endangered Species Coalition

For Our Future Ohio

Fostering Strategies

Front Page Live

Hawkfish

Housing Works

Indivisible Harlem

LightBox Collaborative

Maricopa County Democratic Party

Missouri Jobs with Justice

Missouri Voter Protection Coalition

National Center for Transgender Equality

Ohio Organizing Collaborative

One More Thing

Patriot Not Partisan

Plastic Pollution Coalition

Progressive Reach Network

Public Wise

Rights & Democracy

SEIU PA State Council

Story Network Foundation

Voices of Health Care Action

Wake Up & Vote

Way to Win

West Pinellas NOW (FL) National Organization for Women

Where It's Needed (WIN PAC)

Women for Change 2020

