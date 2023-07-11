Dozens to Say "I Do" During a Group Summer Wedding at Ponce City Market

Website: >>HERE

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All couples looking for a one-of-a-kind way to tie the knot this summer need look no further. With Marry We: A Group Wedding Event, the journey to "I Do" just got a whole lot less stressful and a whole lot more fun.

Conceptualized by noted event planner Crystal Love, and produced by Southern Hospitality Event Group, the mass wedding ceremony scheduled for the evening of Friday, September 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., is sure to wow participants and guests alike.

Marry We group wedding event Marry We group wedding event at Ponce City Market

Atlanta influences everything – literally. To accompany its noteworthy venue, Ponce City Market (PCM), a historic landmark in the city's skyline and an iconic destination for residents and visitors, the Marry We wedding boasts cultural curator Bem Joiner, co-founder of the dynamic Atlanta Influences Everything brand, as its distinguished officiant.

In addition to this memorable site and special guest personality, the 25 couples lucky enough to have their nuptials be a part of the "Marry We Summer Wedding," along with their invited family and friends, will indulge in a full dinner and a festive reception, complete with wedding cake, an open bar, and live DJ-accompanied entertainment at Atrium, an enchanting restaurant at Ponce City Market offering modern American dishes with European influence.

Participants will love that the all-inclusive packages -- available to couples of all nationalities, religions, and sexual orientations, whether getting married for the first time or renewing previous vows – also conveniently include the marriage license, ceremony, professional wedding portrait, and even a special take-home gift to commemorate the magical day.

Crafted and curated to be enjoyed by all, but especially by those who seek a unique and non-traditional approach to marriage, Marry We is launching happily ever afters that are anything but boring by turning "I Do" into "We Do".

