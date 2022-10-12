Dozo Launches "X11" Disposable Vape Pens

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozo is thrilled to announce the launch X11 disposable vape pens. All X11 models are designed in a quality rechargeable vape pen. X11 welcomes you to bring back the color to your life.

Dozo is a California based company that produces the highest- quality and most competitive items available.

Dozo is a leading provider of premium health and wellness products from cannabinoid-rich hemp. Dozo is known for oﬀering consumers the safest and most eﬀective hemp products.

These products can be consumed in many different ways, and oﬀer a wide range of wellness benefits, such as aid with chronic pain relief, promoting sleep, improved mood, soothing nausea, and much more.

DOZO is proud to oﬀer a wide array of 9 unique flavors with the new X11 line.

Club 69 ( indica )

Kush Mountain ( Indica )

Russian Cream (Indica)

ATF ( sativa )

Gorilla Glue ( Sativa )

Terminator ( Sativa )

White Widow ( Hybrid )

Mimosa (Hybrid )

Oreoz (Hybrid )

X11 disposable pens are a stellar deal at the unbeatable price of $59.99 each.

All Dozo products including X11 are available 24/7 at http://puredozo.com

X11 specs expanded

Each X11 contains 2.5 grams of premium hemp-derived cannabinoids, which provides a soothing sense of happiness, peace, and comfort.

Each disposable X11 contains a proprietary mix of American grown hemp-derived cannabinoids and terpenes. The vape juice in each X11 device contains potent amounts of Delta 11, Delta 8 live resin, HHC, THC-P, and THC-JD. Live terpenes used in X11 oﬀer consumers a great experience.

Dozo provides third-party lab tests on all products to ensure industry leading highest quality of all goods oﬀered to the public.

Find full lab reports at Http://www.puredozo.com/lab-reports

About Dozo

"At DOZO, our mission is to serve all our customers with the highest quality CBD products that are safe and are produced using the highest standards at aﬀordable prices.

We strongly believe in embracing life's every joy with a fun a vibrate energy, and desire to share this outlook through our products. DOZO is here to help up lift them on their journey.

DOZO sources its hemp from trusted US farms experienced in non- GMO and natural farming practices.

For more details and updates follow DOZO on:

Instagram https://www.instragram.com/puredozo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puredozocom

SOURCE DOZO